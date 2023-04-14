Spot the Difference: Can you spot 7 differences between the two bird images in 17 seconds?

Spot the Difference: Spotting the difference between two identical images is one of the most popular online activities, which is enjoyed by netizens.

Although the images appear to be the same at first glance, there are differences between them.

The user needs to find all the differences within a time limit to successfully complete the challenge.

This activity helps enhance cognitive abilities in the participants, like attention to detail and visual perception.

Regularly engaging in such activities also helps prevent cognitive decline in older adults.

Would you like to test your attentiveness now?

Let’s get started.

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 differences in 17 seconds

Source: Pinterest

The two images shared above depict two side-by-side images of various birds.

Although the images appear identical at first glance, there are 7 differences between the two images, and you have 17 seconds to find them.

Only the most attentive individuals will be able to spot the differences between the two images within the time limit.

The best way to identify all of the differences is to carefully examine the images and identify any deviation that catches the eye.

While some differences are easily noticeable, others can be difficult to spot and may require you to look more attentively.

How many differences have you spotted till now?

Quickly make a note so that you can cross-check them later.

Did you spot 7 differences in 17 seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking, which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Additionally, this type of activity is enjoyable and a healthy way to spend time.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Hurry up; time will be over soon.

It is not possible to spot all the differences at the same time.

By now, we have reached the end of the challenge.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Curious to know what all 7 differences were?

Then check out the solution below.

Spot 7 Differences in 17 Seconds- Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

