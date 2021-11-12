Padma Awards 2021: A total of 119 Padma Awards will be conferred by the President of India in ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this year. The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awardees. Of these, 29 of the awardees are women. Through this article, let us take a look at the women Padma Awardees of 2021.

Padma Awards 2021: List of Women Awardees

Padma Bhushan S.No. Recipient Field State/Country 1. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari

Chithra Art Kerala 2. Sumitra Mahajan Public Affairs Assam Padma Shri 1. P. Anitha Sports Tamil Nadu 2. Bhuri Bai Art Madhya Pradesh 3. Lakhimi Baruah Social Work Assam 4. Rajni Bector Trade and Industry Punjab 5. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work Mizoram 6. Bijoya Chakravarty Public Affairs Assam 7. Mouma Das Sports West Bengal 8. Chutni Devi Social Work Jharkhand 9. Dulari Devi Art Bihar 10. Radhe Devi Art Manipur 11. Shanti Devi Social Work Odisha 12. Anshu Jamsenpa Sports Arunachal Pradesh 13. Purnamasi Jani Art Odisha 14. Prakash Kaur Social Work Punjab 15. Sanjida Khatun Art Bangladesh 16. Niru Kumar Social Work Delhi 17. Lajwanti Art Punjab 18. Pappammal Others- Agriculture Tamil Nadu 19. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat Trade and Industry Maharashtra 20. Birubala Rabha Social Work Assam 21. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath Art Tamil Nadu 22. Sindhutai Sapkal Social Work Maharashtra 23. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh Sports Uttar Pradesh 24. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar 25. Guru Maa Kamali Soren Social Work West Bengal 26. Nidumolu Sumathi Art Andhra Pradesh 27. Usha Yadav Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

This was the complete list of women who were honoured with the Padma Awards 2021.

