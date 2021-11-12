Padma Awards 2021: List of Women Awardees
Padma Awards 2021: A total of 29 women have been conferred Padma Awards 2021. Check the complete list of women awardees below.
Padma Awards 2021: A total of 119 Padma Awards will be conferred by the President of India in ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this year. The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awardees. Of these, 29 of the awardees are women. Through this article, let us take a look at the women Padma Awardees of 2021.
|Padma Bhushan
|S.No.
|Recipient
|Field
|State/Country
|1.
|Krishnan Nair Shantakumari
Chithra
|Art
|Kerala
|2.
|Sumitra Mahajan
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|Padma Shri
|1.
|P. Anitha
|Sports
|Tamil Nadu
|2.
|Bhuri Bai
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|3.
|Lakhimi Baruah
|Social Work
|Assam
|4.
|Rajni Bector
|Trade and Industry
|Punjab
|5.
|Sangkhumi Bualchhuak
|Social Work
|Mizoram
|6.
|Bijoya Chakravarty
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|7.
|Mouma Das
|Sports
|West Bengal
|8.
|Chutni Devi
|Social Work
|Jharkhand
|9.
|Dulari Devi
|Art
|Bihar
|10.
|Radhe Devi
|Art
|Manipur
|11.
|Shanti Devi
|Social Work
|Odisha
|12.
|Anshu Jamsenpa
|Sports
|Arunachal Pradesh
|13.
|Purnamasi Jani
|Art
|Odisha
|14.
|Prakash Kaur
|Social Work
|Punjab
|15.
|Sanjida Khatun
|Art
|Bangladesh
|16.
|Niru Kumar
|Social Work
|Delhi
|17.
|Lajwanti
|Art
|Punjab
|18.
|Pappammal
|Others- Agriculture
|Tamil Nadu
|19.
|Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|20.
|Birubala Rabha
|Social Work
|Assam
|21.
|Bombay Jayashri Ramnath
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|22.
|Sindhutai Sapkal
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|23.
|Sudha Hari Narayan Singh
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|24.
|Mridula Sinha (Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Bihar
|25.
|Guru Maa Kamali Soren
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|26.
|Nidumolu Sumathi
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|27.
|Usha Yadav
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
This was the complete list of women who were honoured with the Padma Awards 2021. To read more articles on Padma Awards, go through the links given below:
