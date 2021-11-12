Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    Padma Awards 2021: List of Women Awardees

    Padma Awards 2021: A total of 29 women have been conferred Padma Awards 2021. Check the complete list of women awardees below.
    Created On: Nov 12, 2021 17:42 IST
    Modified On: Nov 12, 2021 17:42 IST
    Padma Awards 2021: List of Women Awardees

    Padma Awards 2021: A total of 119 Padma Awards will be conferred by the President of India in ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this year. The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awardees. Of these, 29 of the awardees are women. Through this article, let us take a look at the women Padma Awardees of 2021. 

    Padma Bhushan
    S.No. Recipient Field State/Country
    1. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari
    Chithra    		 Art Kerala
    2.  Sumitra Mahajan Public Affairs Assam 
    Padma Shri
    1. P. Anitha Sports Tamil Nadu
    2. Bhuri Bai Art Madhya Pradesh
    3. Lakhimi Baruah  Social Work Assam
    4. Rajni Bector Trade and Industry Punjab
    5. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work Mizoram
    6. Bijoya Chakravarty Public Affairs Assam
    7. Mouma Das Sports West Bengal
    8. Chutni Devi Social Work Jharkhand
    9. Dulari Devi Art Bihar
    10. Radhe Devi Art Manipur
    11. Shanti Devi Social Work Odisha
    12. Anshu Jamsenpa Sports Arunachal Pradesh
    13. Purnamasi Jani Art Odisha
    14. Prakash Kaur Social Work Punjab
    15. Sanjida Khatun Art Bangladesh
    16. Niru Kumar Social Work Delhi
    17. Lajwanti Art Punjab
    18. Pappammal Others- Agriculture Tamil Nadu
    19. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat Trade and Industry Maharashtra
    20. Birubala Rabha Social Work Assam
    21. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath Art Tamil Nadu
    22. Sindhutai Sapkal Social Work Maharashtra
    23. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh Sports Uttar Pradesh
    24. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar
    25. Guru Maa Kamali Soren Social Work West Bengal
    26. Nidumolu Sumathi Art Andhra Pradesh
    27. Usha Yadav Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

    This was the complete list of women who were honoured with the Padma Awards 2021. To read more articles on Padma Awards, go through the links given below: 

