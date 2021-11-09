Explained: What is the difference between Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri?

Instituted in the year 1954, Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honour of India and are announced every year on Republic Day except during the years 1978 to 1979 and 1993 to 1997.

The awards are presented in three categories-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri-- in all fields of activities/disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The coveted awards are conferred upon the recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee constituted by the Indian Prime Minister annually.

Let us look at the differences between the three Padma Awards-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Difference between Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri

Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Shri Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian honour of India. Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in the country. Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. It is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. It is awarded for distinguished service of a high order. It is awarded for distinguished service. Pahela Varg (Class I) was its previous name. Dusra Varg (Class II) was its previous name. Teesra Varg (Class III) was its previous name. In 1954, six people were honoured with the award. In 1954, twenty-three people were honoured with the award. In 1954, seventeen people were honoured with the award.

About Padma Awards

Two civilian awards-- Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan-- were instituted by the Government of India. Padma Vibhushan was subsequently divided into three categories-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour of India and is awarded in recognition of exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.

The recommendations for Bharat Ratna are made by the Prime Minister of India to the President of India and the number of Bharat Ratna awards is restricted to three in a particular year.

Padma Awards: Eligibility Criteria

The Padma Awards are conferred without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. However, government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The award is not normally conferred posthumously but in certain cases, the award can be conferred posthumously.

Fields in which Padma Awards are presented

1- Art (includes Music, Painting, Sculpture, Photography, Cinema, Theatre etc.)

2- Social work (includes social service, charitable service, contribution in community projects etc.)

3- Public Affairs (includes Law, Public Life, Politics etc.)

4- Science & Engineering (includes Space Engineering, Nuclear Science, Information Technology, Research & Development in Science & its allied subjects etc.)

5- Trade & Industry (includes Banking, Economic Activities, Management, Promotion of Tourism, Business etc.)

6- Medicine (includes medical research, distinction/specialization in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Sidhha, Allopathy, Naturopathy etc.)

7- Literature & Education (includes Journalism, Teaching, Book composing, Literature, Poetry, Promotion of education, Promotion of literacy, Education Reforms etc.)

8- Civil Service (includes distinction/excellence in administration etc. by Government Servants)

9- Sports (includes popular Sports, Athletics, Adventure, Mountaineering, promotion of sports, Yoga etc.)

10- Others (fields not covered above and may include propagation of Indian Culture, protection of Human Rights, Wild Life protection/conservation etc.)

Important facts about Padma Awards

1- The Padma Awards are presented by the President of India in ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

2- The awardees receive a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President of India along with a medallion.

3- The recipients receive a small replica of the medal which can be worn by them during ceremonial functions.

4- The names of the winners are published in the Gazette of India on the day of the presentation ceremony.

5- The number of Padma Awards should not exceed 120 excluding posthumous awards and to NRI/foreigners/OCIs.

6- The award cannot be used as a prefix/suffix to the names of awardees as it does not amount to a title.

