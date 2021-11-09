Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    Padma Awards 2021: List of Awardees in the Education Sector

    Padma Awards 2021: Padma Awards are one of the most coveted awards in India and are presented in various disciplines/fields of activities such as literature and education, art, social work, public affairs, science and affairs, and so forth. 

    This year, Padma Awards will be conferred to 119 recipients. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of these, 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.  Through this article, let us have a look at the awardees in the education sector. 

    Padma Awards 2021: List of Awardees in the Education Sector 

    Padma Bhushan
    S. No.  Recipient State/Country
    1. Chandrashekhar Kambara Karnataka
    Padma Shri
    1. Prakasarao Asavadi Andhra Pradesh
    2. Dharma Narayan Barma West Bengal
    3. Sujit Chattopadhyay West Bengal
    4. Srikant Datar USA
    5. Dadudan Gadhavi (Posthumous) Gujarat
    6. Jai Bhagwan Goyal Haryana
    7. Jagdish Chandra Halder West Bengal
    8. Mangal Singh Hazowary Assam
    9. Namdeo C. Kamble Maharashtra
    10. Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar Odisha
    11. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap Karnataka
    12. Nicholas Kazanas Greece
    13. Chandrakant Mehta Gujarat
    14. Prof. Sundaram Solomon Pappiah Tamil Nadu
    15. Nanda Prusty Odisha
    16. Balan Putheri Kerala
    17. Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous) Jammu and Kashmir
    18. Roman Sarmah Assam
    19. Imran Shah Assam
    20. Dr. Arjun Singh Shekhawat Rajasthan
    21. Ram Yatna Shukla Uttar Pradesh
    22. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous) Bihar
    23. Dr. Kapil Tiwari Madhya Pradesh
    24. Father Valles (Posthumous) Spain
    25. Usha Yadav Uttar Pradesh

    Padma Awards 2021: About the Awardees

    Sujit Chattopadhyay: He is a retired teacher from Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, he is recognised over the state for his free coaching centre named “Sadai Fakirer Pathsala”.

    Dadudan Gadhavi (Posthumous): He was a renowned Gujarati poet and folk singer. He has immensely contributed to Gujarati poetry through his work.

    Jai Bhagwan Goyal: He has done path-breaking research and enriched Hindi Literature by bringing to light vast treasures of Medieval Hindi literature available in Gurumukhi script.

    Namdeo Chandrabhan Kamble: A teacher and journalist, he is a well-known Marathi author. He is a prolific writer not only in fiction and poetry but also in the field of critical and philosophical writing.

    Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar: He is widely recognised around the world as the oldest and longest living commentator of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in both radio/television media since 1958.

    Prof. Sundaram Solomon Pappiah: He is a Tamil scholar, television personality and actor. An unparalleled orator, he has gained fame through the ‘Pattimandram’ TV shows for the past 25 years.

    Dr. Arjun Singh Shekhawat: He hails from Rajasthan and is a scholar, educationist, thinker and writer.

    Mridula Sinha (Posthumous): She was the doyenne of Hindi literature and the first woman Governor of Goa. She was a prominent figure in the social, political and literary world.

    Dr. Kapil Tiwari: He is an expert on tribal and folk culture, art and oral traditions. He has spent more than thirty years focused on the study, documentation and publication of Indian culture.

    Prof. Ram Yatna Shukla: He is the President of Kashi Vidwat Parishad and is popularly called “Abhinav Panini” due to his contribution towards inventing new ways of Sanskrit Grammar & Vedanta teaching & modernization.

