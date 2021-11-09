Padma Awards 2021: Padma Awards are one of the most coveted awards in India and are presented in various disciplines/fields of activities such as literature and education, art, social work, public affairs, science and affairs, and so forth.

This year, Padma Awards will be conferred to 119 recipients. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of these, 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. Through this article, let us have a look at the awardees in the education sector.

Padma Awards 2021: List of Awardees in the Education Sector

Padma Bhushan S. No. Recipient State/Country 1. Chandrashekhar Kambara Karnataka Padma Shri 1. Prakasarao Asavadi Andhra Pradesh 2. Dharma Narayan Barma West Bengal 3. Sujit Chattopadhyay West Bengal 4. Srikant Datar USA 5. Dadudan Gadhavi (Posthumous) Gujarat 6. Jai Bhagwan Goyal Haryana 7. Jagdish Chandra Halder West Bengal 8. Mangal Singh Hazowary Assam 9. Namdeo C. Kamble Maharashtra 10. Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar Odisha 11. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap Karnataka 12. Nicholas Kazanas Greece 13. Chandrakant Mehta Gujarat 14. Prof. Sundaram Solomon Pappiah Tamil Nadu 15. Nanda Prusty Odisha 16. Balan Putheri Kerala 17. Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous) Jammu and Kashmir 18. Roman Sarmah Assam 19. Imran Shah Assam 20. Dr. Arjun Singh Shekhawat Rajasthan 21. Ram Yatna Shukla Uttar Pradesh 22. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous) Bihar 23. Dr. Kapil Tiwari Madhya Pradesh 24. Father Valles (Posthumous) Spain 25. Usha Yadav Uttar Pradesh

Padma Awards 2021: About the Awardees

Sujit Chattopadhyay: He is a retired teacher from Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, he is recognised over the state for his free coaching centre named “Sadai Fakirer Pathsala”.

Dadudan Gadhavi (Posthumous): He was a renowned Gujarati poet and folk singer. He has immensely contributed to Gujarati poetry through his work.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal: He has done path-breaking research and enriched Hindi Literature by bringing to light vast treasures of Medieval Hindi literature available in Gurumukhi script.

Namdeo Chandrabhan Kamble: A teacher and journalist, he is a well-known Marathi author. He is a prolific writer not only in fiction and poetry but also in the field of critical and philosophical writing.

Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar: He is widely recognised around the world as the oldest and longest living commentator of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in both radio/television media since 1958.

Prof. Sundaram Solomon Pappiah: He is a Tamil scholar, television personality and actor. An unparalleled orator, he has gained fame through the ‘Pattimandram’ TV shows for the past 25 years.

Dr. Arjun Singh Shekhawat: He hails from Rajasthan and is a scholar, educationist, thinker and writer.

Mridula Sinha (Posthumous): She was the doyenne of Hindi literature and the first woman Governor of Goa. She was a prominent figure in the social, political and literary world.

Dr. Kapil Tiwari: He is an expert on tribal and folk culture, art and oral traditions. He has spent more than thirty years focused on the study, documentation and publication of Indian culture.

Prof. Ram Yatna Shukla: He is the President of Kashi Vidwat Parishad and is popularly called “Abhinav Panini” due to his contribution towards inventing new ways of Sanskrit Grammar & Vedanta teaching & modernization.

For more articles on Padma Awards, go through the links below:

List of Padma Awardees 2021

GK Quiz on Padma Awards 2021

List of Padma Awards winners 2020