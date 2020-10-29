Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM): All you need to know

For years now, the political parties in Pakistan formed an alliance to oust the authoritarian civilian government but for the first time, it has taken the form and shape of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The group has been trying to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan and undermine the military.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

Formed in September 2020, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a coalition of 11 political parties against the Imran Khan administration. It is interesting to note that the movement has brought two major but rival political parties of Pakistan together-- PPP and PML.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is led by Bilawal Bhutto and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) is led by the exiled Nawaz Sharif but is currently headed by his daughter Maryam.

Which political parties constitute the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM is led by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman. The coalition was formed from 11 political parties which are as follows:

1- Awami National Party

2- Awami National Party- Wali

3- Balochistan National Party (Mengal)

4- Jamiat Ahe Hadith

5- Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

6- National Party-Bizenjo

7- Pakistan Muslim League (N)

8- Pakistan Peoples Party

9- Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party

10- Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

11- Qaumi Watan Party.

These political parties represent Pakistan's entire political spectrum virtually.

What is the slogan of PDM?

'Vote ko izzat do' in Urdu which means 'respect the sanctity of the vote' is the slogan of the PDM.

What are the claims made by the PDM?

The PDM claims that the 2018 General Election of Pakistan was rigged by the Pakistani military. The 2018 Pakistani General Election was won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, in his broadcast speech from London, alleged that the Army Chief Javed Bajwa and the ISI Chief Faiz Hameed installed Imran Khan on the Prime Ministerial post by rigging the 2018 General Elections.

National platform to regional parties

The movement has provided a national platform to the regional parties of Pakistan. The provincial leaders from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were previously targetted by the Pakistani Army as they demanded regional autonomy and an end to repression, now have a national platform.

What is the government's take on PDM?

As per the Government of Pakistan, the leaders of the political parties who had previously governed Pakistan (the PML-N and PPP) have corruption cases against them. Thus, they have unified together to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Why is the Pakistan PM considered incompetent?

It is known that Prime Minister Imran Khan is politically isolated and to oust his government, the Pakistani Military must be targetted. PDM has so far managed three rallies in October 2020 (Pakistani Punjab’s Gujranwala on October 18, two days later in Karachi, and in Quetta on October 25), opposing the present Government of Pakistan.

Many times in the past, the Pakistani military has manipulated the political parties and their leaders in playing off one against the other. However, with the unification of all the political parties, this manipulation may not work.

In October 2020, the PDM organised the protests drawing over 50,000 people. A 'long march' is planned in January next year to oust the present government. The movement has generated political momentum and may trigger significant changes in the administration of Pakistan.

