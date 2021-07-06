Paper Bag Day 2021: History, Significance and Key Facts

Paper Bag Day 2021: It is celebrated on 12 July annually to make people aware of the pollution caused due to plastic and the serious threat that it poses to the natural environment. Plastic waste takes thousands of years to decompose. Therefore, it is important to understand the ill effects of single-use plastic bags.

Paper bags are made from renewable raw materials, are recyclable and biodegradable. No doubt they are strong and are used on almost all occasions. Several people are using bags every day made up of paper that help in curbing environmental pollution. Due to globalization, climate change, and scarcity of raw materials people are adopting sustainable lifestyle choices, and paper bag is one of them. It reduces the use of plastic bag which causes pollution and are non-biodegradable.

No doubt using a paper bag is an important cornerstone to preserve our planet for future generations because paper bags are biodegradable. In several countries, Paper Bag Day is celebrated on different dates.

Paper Bag: History

Let us tell you that in 1852, an American inventor, Francis Wolle, established the first paper bag machine. Further in 1871, Margaret E. Knight designed another machine that can produce flat-bottom paper bags. She became famous and came to be known as "the mother of the grocery bag". In 1883, Charles Stilwell invented the machine that can produce square-bottom paper bags with pleated sides making them easier to fold and store. In 1912, Walter Deubener used a cord to reinforce paper bags and add carrying handles. Over the years, several inventors came and improve the production of paper bags.

Advantages of Using Paper Bags

- Using paper bags is eco-friendly.

- Packaging in paper bags is considered upmarket and classy. Packing in a simple bag and in attractive printed paper bags will definitely give an edge to the product.

- Paper bags are made up of renewable resources and so are easily recyclable.

- Paper bags are biodegradable and do not leftover toxins.

- Paper bags can be used again and again with careful handling.

- Paper bags can be easily composted in a home composter.

- Paper bags are inexpensive and practical to use.

- Do you know that Paper bags are made up of wood that is why they can be recycled and easily converted into new paper? Like newspapers, magazines, or books.

The disadvantage of paper bags can be that they are too porous and carrying freezing food in a paper bag is difficult. Therefore, the wet strength of the paper bag is a bit poor.

No doubt using paper bags will help a lot to the environment. But yes we should not waste paper or should not overdo it.

