Parsi New Year 2023: What Is The History Behind The Celebration Of Nowruz?

Parsi New Year 2023: Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowroz, marks the beginning of a new day or the first day of the Parsi calendar. The festival is based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar. This year it falls on August 16.

When is Parsi New Year celebrated in India?

Nowruz is celebrated by the Parsi community in the Indian subcontinent. It usually falls in July or August of the Gregorian calendar nearly 200 days after the rest of the world because of the Shahenshahi calendar.

This year the Parsi New Year will begin on 16 August 2023.

What is the history behind the celebration of Navroz?

Nowruz has its origins in the Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism. The word Nowruz is a combination of the Persian words now meaning new and ruz meaning day. The United Nations formally acknowledged the "International Day of Nowruz" with the adoption of Resolution 64/253 by the United Nations General Assembly in February 2010. It has been observed since the Iranian calendar was changed in the 11th century to commemorate the beginning of the new year.

According to Britannica, “Among the Parsis, the Nōrūz (“New Day”) is a celebration that warrants the performance of five prescribed liturgies: the Āfringān, prayers of love or praise; the Bāj, prayers honouring yazatas (“ones worthy of worship”) or fravashis (“preexistent souls”); the Yasna, a rite that includes the offering and ritual drinking of the sacred liquor haoma; the Fravartigan, or Farokhshi, prayers commemorating the dead; and the Satum, prayers recited at funeral feasts.”

This festival promoting optimism and hope is observed in countries with significant Persian culture including Iran, Iraq, India, Afghanistan and regions of Central Asia.

What is the significance of Nowruz?

Nowruz is considered one of the main festivals of the world’s oldest religion. It is a cultural celebration which originated in ancient Persia. The day symbolizes the vernal equinox, symbolizing rebirth, renewal and the victory of good over evil. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with grand feasts, cultural traditions, and rituals.

Nowruz also serves as a reminder of compassion among diverse communities fostering unity, optimism and harmony. The day in India is mainly celebrated in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

How is Parsi New Year celebrated?

The customs and traditions of Nowruz varies from region to region. In India, the century-old festival is centred around family and food. People clean and decorate their homes with flowers and rangolis, wear traditional attires and visit temples. The occasion also includes feasts with family and friends forgiving the past and praying for love and harmony in the future.

Also, the spread of seven objects signifying renewal and springtime, known as the haft-sin, is one aspect of getting ready for the new year. The sabzeh, a sprouting plant that represents rebirth is one main aspect of the Nowruz celebration.

In conclusion, Nowruz is a day to promote peace and harmony across different generations and communities by serving as a timeless celebration of rebirth, solidarity, and cultural legacy.

