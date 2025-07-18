Perseids Meteor Shower 2025: The Biggest Meteor Shower In 2025, When And Where To Watch It? Check Here

The Perseids meteor shower is a stunning annual event that captivates stargazers worldwide. It is renowned for its bright meteors, often leaving long trails of light as they streak across the night sky. This meteor shower occurs every year in July or August when Earth passes through the debris of Comet Swift-Tuttle. In 2025, it is anticipated to be the biggest meteor shower of the year, with an expected peak of 50 to 75 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. In this article, we'll take a look at the best times and places to witness this spectacular event. What is the Perseids Meteor Shower? Source: Natural History Museum The Perseids meteor shower is one of the most popular and beautiful sky events of the year. It happens every August when Earth moves through a trail of dust left by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

These tiny bits of space rock hit our atmosphere and burn up, creating bright streaks of light—what we call meteors or "shooting stars". The shower is named after the constellation Perseus because the meteors seem to come from that part of the sky. But they don't come from the stars—they're just comet dust lighting up as it enters Earth's atmosphere. In 2025, the Perseids are expected to be the largest meteor shower of the year, with up to 100 meteors per hour during peak time. When is the Perseids Meteor Shower in 2025? The Perseids meteor shower will be active from July 17 to August 23, 2025. The peak nights—when you can see the most meteors—are August 12 and 13. During this time, you might see up to 100 meteors per hour, especially in dark areas away from city lights. However, this year the moon will be 84% complete during the peak, which may make it harder to see the fainter meteors.

For better viewing, try watching between July 18 and July 28, when the moonlight is less intense. The best time to watch is after 11 p.m., especially before dawn, when the sky is darkest and meteor activity is highest. When will the Shower Peak? The number of meteors will grow each night as the Perseids build up to their peak on August 12. However, the full Moon on August 9 may make it harder to see them clearly due to the increased brightness in the sky. Typically, during peak time, you could spot up to 150 meteors per hour. Some of these will be fireballs—big, bright flashes that shine longer and more colourfully than regular meteors. You might also see meteors with long glowing trails, called trains. Thanks to the new Moon on July 24, the skies will be darker in late July, making it an ideal time to observe the shower before the peak. Just keep in mind that clear weather is key for a good view.