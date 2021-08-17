What is Gati Shakti Master Plan announced by PM Modi on Independence Day?

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, PM Narendra Nodi announced that the Centre will launch 'PM Gati Shakti Master Plan'. It is a ₹100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan.

About Gati Shakti Master Plan

As per Prime Minister, it will be a national master plan that will lay the foundation of the overall infrastructure in the country. It will also provide an integrated and holistic path towards the growth of the economy.

In the 75th Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi said that the project will create employment opportunities for the youth in the future.

The project will propel India into a golden age of development in the next 25 years. He called for an Amrit Kaal - the 25-year period till India celebrates 100 years of its independence. It will meet all growth imperatives.

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, "the Gati Shakti project is aimed at creating “an integrated framework” for infrastructure development across the country, which will ensure that various economic hubs are able to better utilise the investments in the sector being done by the government and private players".

Focus areas of the project are:

According to PM Narendra Modi, the Gati Shakti Master plan will provide an impetus to the global profile of local manufacturers. It will also help them to compete with their counterparts across the world.

It will also increase the possibilities of new future economic zones.

Under the Gati Shakti initiative, India will promote and take forward all its manufacturing products.

The Prime Minister said that it is necessary to increase both the manufacturing and exports sectors in India. Therefore, every product sold worldwide from India is attached to India, which is why every "Made in India" product is a brand ambassador for the country.

He also said that India needs to work together to manufacture world-class products and iterated the usage of cutting-edge innovation and new-age technology.

Gati Shakti Master Plan launch date is yet to be announced by the government. Other important announcements consist of the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission and the opening up Sainik Schools for girls.

