PM Modi Is The Most Popular World Leader; Here’s The List Of The Top Most Popular Leaders Of The World

Most Popular World Leaders: With an approval rating of 75 percent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again tops the list of the world’s most popular leaders, the third time in a row.

This comes as a proud moment for all Indians to view their Prime Minister’s name on the top again. While PM Modi is indeed one of the most celebrated and appreciated leaders of the world, here comes the list of the top 10 most popular leaders across the world.

1. PM Narendra Modi, India (75% ratings)

PM Narendra Modi tops the list of the most popular leaders in the world. This victory comes with a 75 percent approval rating.

2. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico (63% ratings)

In the second position stands Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

3. Anthony Albanese (58% ratings)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stands at the third position in the list with 58% approval ratings.

4. Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland (52% ratings)

At the fourth position is Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation with 52% approval ratings.

5. Mario Draghi, Italy (54% ratings)

Mario Draghi stands is the fifth most popular leader in the world.

6. Magdalena Andersson, Sweden, (50% ratings)

Magdalena Andersson of Sweden stands at the sixth position in the list of most popular world leaders.

7. Alexander De Croo, Belgium (43%)

The Belgian Prime Minister stands 7th on the list of most popular world leaders.

8. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil (42%)

The Brazilian President stands at the eighth position on the list of the world’s most popular leaders.

9. Fumio Kishida, Japan, (38% ratings)

Fumio Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister holds the 9th position in the list with 38% ratings.

10. Micheál Martin, Ireland (39% ratings)

Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheál Martin stands at the 10th position in the list.

11. Joe Biden, United States (41% ratings)

The United States President, Joe Biden, holds the 11th position in the list of world's most popular leaders.

12. Justin Trudeau, Canada (39% ratings)

Candian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, holds the 12th position in the list.

13. Emmanuel Macron, France (34% ratings)

Emmanuel Macron holds the 13th position in the list of world's most popular leaders.

14. Pedro Sánchez, Spain, (34% ratings)

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez holds the 14th position in the list.

15. Jonas Gahr Store, Norway (30% ratings)

Jonas Gahr Store is the 15th most popular leader in the world.

16. Olaf Scholz, Germany (30% ratings)

Prime Minister of Germany is the 16th most popular Prime Minister's of the world.

17. Karl Nehammer, Austria (28% ratings)

Austrian Prime Minister holds the 17th position in the list.

18. Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland (26% ratings)

Mateusz Morawiecki is the 18th most popular leader of the world.

19. Mark Rutte, Netherlands (27% ratings)

Mark Rutte holds the 19th position in the list.

20. Boris Johnson, United Kingdom (25% ratings)

Boris Johnson is the 20th most popular leader of the world with 25% ratings.

21. Petr Fiala, Czech Republic (22% ratings)

Petr Fiala holds the 21st position with 22% ratings.

22. Yoon Seok-youl, South Korea (21% ratings)

Yoon Seok-youl is the 22nd most popular leader of the world.