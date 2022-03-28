Pramod Sawant Biography: Age, Birth, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Career, and More about Chief Minister of Goa

Pramod Sawant Biography: On March 28, 2022, Pramod Sawant took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term, along with the other eight cabinet ministers. The oath-taking ceremony is being held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various other dignitaries, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda, and chief ministers of BJP-governed states, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Pramod Sawant: Key Facts

Born 24 April 1973 Place of Birth N/A Age 48 (2021) Parents Father: Pandurang Mother: Padmini Sawant Spouse(s) Sulakshana Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Education Post Graduate Nationality Indian

Pramod Sawant Biography: Age, Birth, Early Life, Family, Education, Children

He was born on April 23, 1973. His parents are Pandurang and Padmini Sawant. He earned a Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery degree from the Ganga Education Society's Ayurvedic Medical College in Kolhapur. He earned a Master of Social Work degree from Tilak Maharashtra University in Pune. He is Maratha by caste.

He is married to Sulakshana, who is a teacher of chemistry at the Shri Shantadurga Higher Secondary School in Bicholim. She is also a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Currently, she is also the President of the Goa unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Pramod Sawant: Political Career

His electoral career started when he stood in the 2008 Pale Constituency by-election on a Bharatiya Janta Party ticket, but he lost to Pratab Prabhakar Gauns of the Indian National Congress.

In the 2012 assembly election, he contested from the Sanquelim constituency. He won the constituency by around 14,255 votes and defeated Pratab Prabhakar Gauns of the Indian National Congress.

For a period of time, he also served as the spokesperson of the Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was later re-elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly in 2017 from the same constituency. He defeated Dharmesh Saglani of the Indian National Congress with around 10,058 votes.

He was elected as the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on March 22, 2017.

Pramod Sawant: Chief Minister of Goa

The demise of Manohar Parikar vacated the seat of the Chief Minister of Goa. Pramod Sawant was elected by the Legislative Assembly afterward. Later, on March 19, 2019, he was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Goa. And now again, he has been elected as the Chief Minister of Goa for a second consecutive term. The oath-taking ceremony is on March 28, 2022.

