List of Chief Ministers of Goa: Pramod Sawant will continue as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second term. He took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for a second consecutive term. The grand swearing-in ceremony was held today (March 28, 2022) at the Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee stadium in Taleigao.

Eight other MLAs took their oaths as Ministers in the Sawant Cabinet in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders. Vishwajit P Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaute, and Atanasio Monserrate are the eight MLAs. They were administered the oath of office by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India National President Shri @JPNadda ji, Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP State President Shri @ShetSadanand ji & Senior Party leaders…. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/U7IZ4OAAYA — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 28, 2022

Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant to take oath on March 28. PM Modi is also likely to attend the oath ceremony: Sources



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/hnCwiM2rQA — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Union Minister and BJP's central observer for Goa Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Vishwajit Rane had proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the leader of the legislative party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the leader. He will be the leader of the legislative party for the next five years."

According to the Constitution of India, the Governor is the state's de jure head and Chief Minister is de facto, that is, executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. Article 164 of the Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and states that Governor appoints Chief Minister.

Governor cannot appoint any random person as the Chief Minister but has to follow some provisions. He or she should be the leader of the party and have got majority share of votes in the assembly elections.

The term of office of the Chief Minister is not fixed and he or she holds his office during the pleasure of the Governor. But the Governor cannot remove him at any time. Even, the Governor can not dismiss him till the time he or she enjoys the majority of the house. But when Chief Minister loses his majority support then he or she has to resign and Governor dismisses him then.

After gaining independence from the British in 1947, Portugal refused to negotiate with India on the transfer of sovereignty of their Indian enclaves. With Operation Vijay, the Indian army annexed Goa, Daman, and Diu to the Indian union on 19 December 1961. Then, Goa, along with Daman and Diu became centrally administered Union Territory of India. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Dayanand Bandodkar took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Goa on 20 December 1963.

The Union Territory was split on 30 May 1987 and Goa was made India's twenty-fifth state. Daman and Diu remained Union Territories. Pratap Singh Rane (Indian National Congress) became the first Chief Minister of Goa on 30 May 1987.

Three people worked as Chief Ministers of Goa, Daman, and Diu until May 1987. Let us have a look!

READ| Pramod Sawant Biography: Age, Birth, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Career, and More about Chief Minister of Goa

List of Chief Ministers of Goa, Daman, and Diu

S.No. Name of Chief Ministers Term of Office Political Party 1 Dayanand Bandodkar Dec 20, 1963 - Dec 2, 1966 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) President's rule Dec 2, 1966 - Apr 5, 1967 Dayanand Bandodkar Apr 5, 1967 - Aug 12, 1973 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) 2 Shashikala Kakodkar Aug 12, 1973 - Apr 27, 1979 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) President's rule Apr 27, 1979 - Jan 16, 1980 3 Pratapsingh Rane January 16, 1980 - January 7, 1985 January 7, 1985 - May 30, 1987 Indian National Congress (Urs) Indian National Congress

List of Chief Ministers of Goa

S. No. Name of Chief Ministers Term of Office Political Party 1 Pratapsingh Rane May 30, 1987- Mar 27, 1990 Indian National Congress 2 Churchill Alemao Mar 27, 1990 - Apr 14, 1990 Progressive Democratic Front 3 Dr. Luis Proto Barbosa Apr 14, 1990 - Dec 14, 1990 Progressive Democratic Front President's rule Dec 14, 1990 - Jan 25, 1991 4 Ravi S. Naik Jan 25, 1991 - May 18, 1993 INC 5 Dr Wilfred de Souza May 18, 1993 - Apr 2, 1994 INC 6 Ravi S. Naik Apr 2, 1994 - Apr 8, 1994 INC 7 Dr Wilfred de Souza Apr 8, 1994 - Dec 16, 1994 INC 8 Pratapsing Rane Dec 16, 1994 - Jul 30, 1998 INC 9 Dr Wilfred de Souza Jul 30, 1998 - Nov 26, 1998 Goa Rajiv Congress 10 Luizinho Faleiro Nov 26, 1998 - Feb 9, 1999 INC President's rule Feb 9, 1999 - Jun 9, 1999 11 Luizinho Faleiro Jun 9, 1999 - Nov 24, 1999 INC 12 Francisco Sardinha Nov 24, 1999 - Oct 24, 2000 Goa People's Congress 13 Manohar Parrikar Oct 24, 2000 - Feb 2, 2005 BJP 14 Pratapsing Rane Feb 2, 2005 - Mar 4, 2005 INC President's rule Mar 4, 2005 - Jun 7, 2005 15 Pratapsing Rane Jun 7, 2005 - Jun 8, 2007 INC 16 Digambar Kamat Jun 8, 2007 - Mar 9, 2012 INC 17 Manohar Parrikar Mar 9, 2012 - Nov 8, 2014 BJP 18 Laxmikant Parsekar Nov 8, 2014 - Mar 14, 2017 BJP 19 Manohar Parrikar Mar 14, 2017 - Mar 17, 2019 BJP 20 Pramod Sawant Mar 19, 2019 - Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 - Incumbent BJP

Goa: Key Facts

- Goa is famous in early Hindu legend and history mainly in Puranas and several inscriptions. Its name appears as Gove, Govapuri, and Gomant.

- The medieval Arabian geographers call it Sindabut or Sandabur.

- Portuguese called it Velha Goa.

- From 2nd century CE to 1312, it was ruled by the Kdamba dynasty and by Muslim invaders of the Deccan from 1312 to 1367.

- The Hindu Kingdom of Vijayanagar annexed the city and later, it was conquered by the Bahmani sultanate and founded Old Goa on the island in 1440.

- Subdivision of the Bahmani kingdom took place and after 1482, Goa passed into the power of Yusuf Adil Khan, the Muslim king of Bijapur. He was the ruler when seafarers from Portugal first reached India.

- In March 1510, the city was attacked by the Portuguese under Afonso de Albuquerque.

- Goa became the capital of the whole Portuguese empire in Asia.

- The empire shows a decline when the Dutch came to India. The city was blockaded by Dutch fleets in 1603 and 1639, though never captured. In 1635, it was ravaged by an epidemic.

- The whole territory was attacked by the Marathas in 1739 and was saved only by the unexpected arrival of a new Portuguese viceroy with a fleet.

- The seat of the government was moved to Mormugão (now Marmagao).

- In 1759 to Panjim (or New Goa; now Panaji).

- 3 September 1895 revolt was most notable which necessitated the dispatch of an expeditionary force from Portugal.

- The expedition was accompanied by the infante Affonso Henriques, duque de Oporto, and exercised governor's powers from March to May 1896.

READ| Pramod Sawant: 10 Interesting facts about CM of Goa