List of Chief Ministers of Goa (1987 - 2026)
List of Chief Ministers of Goa: The chief minister is the head of the government at the state level and also a real executive. He is assisted by his council of ministers along with Governor and Advocate- General of State. Let us have a look at the list of Chief Ministers of Goa from 1987 to 2026.
List of Chief Ministers of Goa: The chief minister is the elected head of the state government of India, and they are responsible for leading their state. In Goa also, the current Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, is overseeing the governance and implementing Goa policies and programs since 2022.
Who is the Current Chief Minister of Goa in 2026?
Dr. Pramod Sawant is an Indian politician who is the 13th & current Chief Minister of Goa in 2026. He is representing the Sankhali constituency in the Goa Legislative Assembly, and he belongs to the BJP Party.
He had taken the oath as Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, 2022, at the Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao, and has continued as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second term.
Eight other MLAs took their oaths as Ministers in the Sawant Cabinet in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders. Vishwajit P Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaute, and Atanasio Monserrate are the eight MLAs. They were administered the oath of office by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.
Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India National President Shri @JPNadda ji, Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP State President Shri @ShetSadanand ji & Senior Party leaders…. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/U7IZ4OAAYA
— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 28, 2022
Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant Ji and all others who took oath in Goa today. I am confident this entire team will deliver good governance to the people of Goa and build on the pro-people work done in the last decade. pic.twitter.com/s5zMyjPyVt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2022
Union Minister and BJP's central observer for Goa Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Vishwajit Rane had proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the leader of the legislative party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the leader. He will be the leader of the legislative party for the next five years."
Constitutional Role of Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa
- Eighth Legislative Assembly 2022 Chief Minister (Since 28 Mar 2022)
- Seventh Legislative Assembly 2017 Speaker (22 Mar 2017 to 18 Mar 2019)
- Seventh Legislative Assembly 2017 Chief Minister (19 Mar 2019 to 12 Mar 2022)
Ex-Officio Role of Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa
- Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa
- Ex. Speaker, Goa Legislative Assembly
- 2nd Time MLA, Sankhali Constituency
- Ex. Chairman, Sai Nursing & Paramedical Institute, Sankhali.
- Ex. Chairman of GSIDC, Govt. of Goa
- CCIM Member (Govt. of India)
- Ex-Chairman of Goa Youth Multipurpose Co-op Credit Society Ltd., Bhamai – Pale.
- Chairman, Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali
- Member of GBISM&H
- Ex-Chairman of Gomanchal Farmer Co-operative Society.
According to the Constitution of India, the Governor is the state's de jure head and Chief Minister is de facto, that is, executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. Article 164 of the Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and states that Governor appoints Chief Minister.
Governor cannot appoint any random person as the Chief Minister but has to follow some provisions. He or she should be the leader of the party and have got majority share of votes in the assembly elections.
The term of office of the Chief Minister is not fixed and he or she holds his office during the pleasure of the Governor. But the Governor cannot remove him at any time. Even, the Governor can not dismiss him till the time he or she enjoys the majority of the house. But when Chief Minister loses his majority support then he or she has to resign and Governor dismisses him then.
After gaining independence from the British in 1947, Portugal refused to negotiate with India on the transfer of sovereignty of their Indian enclaves. With Operation Vijay, the Indian army annexed Goa, Daman, and Diu to the Indian union on 19 December 1961. Then, Goa, along with Daman and Diu became centrally administered Union Territory of India. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Dayanand Bandodkar took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Goa on 20 December 1963.
The Union Territory was split on 30 May 1987 and Goa was made India's twenty-fifth state. Daman and Diu remained Union Territories. Pratap Singh Rane (Indian National Congress) became the first Chief Minister of Goa on 30 May 1987.
Three people worked as Chief Ministers of Goa, Daman, and Diu until May 1987. Let us have a look!
List of Chief Ministers of Goa, Daman, and Diu
|S.No.
|Name of Chief Ministers
|Term of Office
|Political Party
|1
|Dayanand Bandodkar
|Dec 20, 1963 - Dec 2, 1966
|Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)
|President's rule
|Dec 2, 1966 - Apr 5, 1967
|Dayanand Bandodkar
|Apr 5, 1967 - Aug 12, 1973
|Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)
|2
|Shashikala Kakodkar
|Aug 12, 1973 - Apr 27, 1979
|Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)
|President's rule
|Apr 27, 1979 - Jan 16, 1980
|3
|Pratapsingh Rane
|
January 16, 1980 - January 7, 1985
January 7, 1985 - May 30, 1987
|
Indian National Congress (Urs)
Indian National Congress
List of Chief Ministers of Goa
|S. No.
|Name of Chief Ministers
|Term of Office
|Political Party
|1
|Pratapsingh Rane
|May 30, 1987- Mar 27, 1990
|Indian National Congress
|2
|Churchill Alemao
|Mar 27, 1990 - Apr 14, 1990
|Progressive Democratic Front
|3
|Dr. Luis Proto Barbosa
|Apr 14, 1990 - Dec 14, 1990
|Progressive Democratic Front
|President's rule
|Dec 14, 1990 - Jan 25, 1991
|4
|Ravi S. Naik
|Jan 25, 1991 - May 18, 1993
|INC
|5
|Dr Wilfred de Souza
|May 18, 1993 - Apr 2, 1994
|INC
|6
|Ravi S. Naik
|Apr 2, 1994 - Apr 8, 1994
|INC
|7
|Dr Wilfred de Souza
|Apr 8, 1994 - Dec 16, 1994
|INC
|8
|Pratapsingh Rane
|Dec 16, 1994 - Jul 30, 1998
|INC
|9
|Dr Wilfred de Souza
|Jul 30, 1998 - Nov 26, 1998
|Goa Rajiv Congress
|10
|Luizinho Faleiro
|Nov 26, 1998 - Feb 9, 1999
|INC
|President's rule
|Feb 9, 1999 - Jun 9, 1999
|11
|Luizinho Faleiro
|Jun 9, 1999 - Nov 24, 1999
|INC
|12
|Francisco Sardinha
|Nov 24, 1999 - Oct 24, 2000
|Goa People's Congress
|13
|Manohar Parrikar
|Oct 24, 2000 - Feb 2, 2005
|BJP
|14
|Pratapsingh Rane
|Feb 2, 2005 - Mar 4, 2005
|INC
|President's rule
|Mar 4, 2005 - Jun 7, 2005
|15
|Pratapsingh Rane
|Jun 7, 2005 - Jun 8, 2007
|INC
|16
|Digambar Kamat
|Jun 8, 2007 - Mar 9, 2012
|INC
|17
|Manohar Parrikar
|Mar 9, 2012 - Nov 8, 2014
|BJP
|18
|Laxmikant Parsekar
|Nov 8, 2014 - Mar 14, 2017
|BJP
|19
|Manohar Parrikar
|Mar 14, 2017 - Mar 17, 2019
|BJP
|20
|Pramod Sawant
|
Mar 19, 2019 - Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022 - Incumbent
|BJP
Goa: Key Facts
- Goa is famous in early Hindu legend and history mainly in Puranas and several inscriptions. Its name appears as Gove, Govapuri, and Gomant.
- The medieval Arabian geographers call it Sindabut or Sandabur.
- Portuguese called it Velha Goa.
- From 2nd century CE to 1312, it was ruled by the Kdamba dynasty and by Muslim invaders of the Deccan from 1312 to 1367.
- The Hindu Kingdom of Vijayanagar annexed the city and later, it was conquered by the Bahmani sultanate and founded Old Goa on the island in 1440.
- Subdivision of the Bahmani kingdom took place and after 1482, Goa passed into the power of Yusuf Adil Khan, the Muslim king of Bijapur. He was the ruler when seafarers from Portugal first reached India.
- In March 1510, the city was attacked by the Portuguese under Afonso de Albuquerque.
- Goa became the capital of the whole Portuguese empire in Asia.
- The empire shows a decline when the Dutch came to India. The city was blockaded by Dutch fleets in 1603 and 1639, though never captured. In 1635, it was ravaged by an epidemic.
- The whole territory was attacked by the Marathas in 1739 and was saved only by the unexpected arrival of a new Portuguese viceroy with a fleet.
- The seat of the government was moved to Mormugão (now Marmagao).
- In 1759 to Panjim (or New Goa; now Panaji).
- 3 September 1895 revolt was most notable which necessitated the dispatch of an expeditionary force from Portugal.
- The expedition was accompanied by the infante Affonso Henriques, duque de Oporto, and exercised governor's powers from March to May 1896.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.