Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti Biography: Age, Death, Family, Education, Sports, Acting and Political Career, and More

Praveen Kumar Sobti Biography: An athlete-turned-actor, Praveen Kumar Sobti died on 7 February 2022 (Monday) after suffering a heart attack. He won medals for India as an athlete and also found fame playing Bheem's role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. He became famous in every house and he also starred in various films including Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shehenshah and Dharmendra's Loha, Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, Ghayal, etc.

Praveen Kumar Sobti: Key Facts

Born 6 December 1947 Place of Birth Sarhali Kalan, Punjab, India Died 7 February 2022 Place of Death New Delhi, India Cause of Death Cardiac Arrest Sport Athletics Profession(s) Actor, Politician, Hammer, and Discuss Thrower Famous Role 'Bheem' in the Indian epic TV series "Mahabharat"

Praveen Kumar Sobti: Family, Early Life, Education, Children and cause of Death

He was born on 6 December 1947 at Sarhali Kalan, Punjab, India. Not much information is provided about his parents and wife. He belongs to a Hindu family. He was an Indian hammer and discus thrower, film actor, politician, and soldier of the Border Security Force.

He is married and has a son and a daughter. As per sources, his son is employed in Jet Airways, and his Daughter's name is Nipunika Sobti.

Praveen Kumar Sobti did his schooling at a government school in Sarhali Kalan. When he was in school, he participated in inter-school games.

His daughter told the media of his death. "He passed away yesterday around 9:30 pm". He suffered a heart attack. He died at home in Delhi."

Praveen Kumar Sobti: Sports

In the 1960s and 1970s, he was a star of Indian athletics. For various years, he dominated Indian hammer and discus throws. In the discus throw, he won gold medals at the 1966 and 1970 Asian Games. In the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, he was a silver medalist and also in the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran. He also competed in the 1968 Summer Olympics and in the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Praveen Kumar Sobti: Career in Television and Films

In 1981, he made his debut with the Bollywood film "Raksha" and he played the role of 'Gorilla'. A similar role was done by him in the film "Meri Awaz Suno". He earned popularity in 1988 by playing the role of Bheem in B.R Chopra's TV series "Mahabharat". In the TV series, "Chacha Chaudhary", he played the role of 'Saboo'. Later, he appeared in various Hindi and regional films including "Lorie". "Hum Hain Lajawab", "Zabardast", "Adhikar", "Raat Ke Baad", "Tera Karam Mera Dharam", and "Aaj Ka Arjun." He also received international acclaim when he played the role of "Bheem".

Praveen Kumar Sobti: Political career

Praveen Kumar Sobti joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He contested assembly elections from the Wazirpur constituency on an AAP ticket but lost. And the next year, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

READ| Lata Mangeshkar Biography: Age, Early Life, Family, Education, Singing Career, Net Worth, Awards and Honours, and more