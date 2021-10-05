Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Age, net worth, husband, political career in Indian National Congress & family- Biography

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been making headlines due to her arrest in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh. She happened to be there in support of the ongoing farmers protest after four of them were dead and many were severely injured during the protests being held. Know all about the life of Sonia Gandhi's daughter and Indira Gandhi's granddaughter who is also the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress in her biography discussed below. Take a look at some of her latest tweets before that:

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Birth, Early Life

Priyanka Gandhi was born on January 12, 1972. She is the daughter of Late Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi and ex Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Her grandparents were Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Feroz Gandhi. She is a member of the prestigious political family of India - the Nehru Gandhi family. Her schooling was completed from Modern School in New Delhi and at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Delhi. She has a degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi along with a Master's degree in Buddhist Studies.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Marriage and Family

Priyanka Gandhi is married to a Delhi based entrepreneur Robert Vadra. He originally hails from Moradabad. Robert Vadra was the son of Rajendra and Maureen Vadra. His sister was a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi, Michelle Vadra. He belongs to a Punjabi descent family settled in Moradabad, UP. He lost his brother and sister to a car accident and his father was found dead in a small hotel in Delhi.

Priyanka and Robert together have two children- Raihan and Miraya Vadra.

Take a look at their pictures below

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Political Career in Indian National Congress (INC)

Priyanka had absolutely no intention of joining politics while she was young. She used to visit the constituencies of her brother and mother, Raebareli and Amethi and connected with people on a regular basis there. She joined actively in politics after January 2019. In 2004, she was the manager of her mother Sonia Gandhi's campaign.

In January 2019, she was appointed as the General Secretary of the INC for Eastern Uttar Pradesh. She has been responsible for Lok Sabha elections in UP since then.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Net worth and more

Priyanka Gandhi's net worth is said to be approximately 2.1 billion dollars together with her husband Robert Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi has been active in politics with her family origin being one of the factors. She delivered her first speech when she was 16 years of age. She once in her interview to BBC said, " I am very clear in my mind. Politics is not a strong pull and I can do things for them without being in politics."

She earlier said that she has no interest in joining politics but this could not happen. Her brother Rahul Gandhi is the President of Indian National Congress.

Also Read| Below Poverty Line (BPL): Role of Gram Panchayat in reducing poverty in India