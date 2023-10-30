Picture puzzles IQ Test: Picture puzzles are a fun and engaging activity that can also benefit your cognitive skills, including vision power and IQ. A study found that adults who solved picture puzzles for just 10 minutes a day for two weeks showed significant improvement in their IQ scores.

Picture puzzles also aid in improving fluid intelligence which is the ability to think quickly and solve problems in new situations. It is not dependent on prior knowledge or experience. Picture puzzles are a great way to keep your mind active and healthy at any age. Choose puzzles that are challenging but not too difficult. With regular practice, you'll be amazed at how much your vision and IQ improve!

You Have Laser Vision If You Can Spot The Number 248 Within 6 Seconds!

Image: Brightside

Only the most intelligent people with laser vision and the fastest brains can spot the hidden number 248 within 6 seconds. Are you up for the challenge?

The number 248 is hidden somewhere in this image, but it's not easy to find. You'll need to use all of your intelligence and laser vision to spot it.

If you can find the number 248 within 6 seconds, you're a certified genius. You have a brain that works faster than anyone else's. You're also incredibly intelligent and have the ability to see things that others can't.

Time starts now! 6 seconds… 5 seconds… 4 seconds… 3 seconds… 2 seconds… 1 seconds…

Time's up! Did you find the number 248?

If so, congratulations! You are one of the few people who can spot the hidden number within 6 seconds. Your laser vision and lightning-fast brain are truly impressive.

Hidden Numbers Puzzles Answers

Amazing! If you spotted the hidden number 248 in this picture. However, if you are still looking for it, look below at the answer.

Image: Brightside

If you enjoyed playing this picture puzzle challenge, SHARE this viral picture puzzle with your friends and family challenging them to find the hidden number 248 within 8 seconds.

