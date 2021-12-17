Ramanujan Prize Winner 2021 Neena Gupta Biography: Know What Is Zariski Cancellation Problem Here

Neena Gupta, the Indian Mathematician has won the coveted Ramanujan Prize 2021. The proud Indian is a well-known mathematician and a Professor at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. Neena has been awarded the DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for young mathematicians from developing countries for her work towards Zariski Cancellation Problem. Check what are her contributions towards mathematics, what is Zariski Cancellation Problem which she solved, her family and work details in her biography below.

Neena Gupta: Age, Early Life, Family and Career

Neena Gupta was born in the year 1984 in an average Indian Family in Kolkata. She studied at Bethune College till 2006 earning her BSc (Honours) degree in Mathematics. She completed her Post Graduation in Mathematics from the Indian Statistical Institute in 2008 and later her PhD in 2011 in commutative algebra as her specialization.

She later became an associate professor at the Statistical and Mathematics Unit in ISI Kolkata and works there since June 2014.

She was also an INSPIRE faculty at ISI Kolkata from December 2012-June 2014 and a visiting fellow at TIFR Mumbai in 2012.

Neena Gupta: Awards & Honours

Neena has been invited as a speaker at the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) 2022. She has received the DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries 2021.

She received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2019 and got the TWAS Young Affiliates 2020.

She received the Associateship of the Indian Academy of Sciences in 2013 and SaraswathiSaraswathi Cowsik Medal by the TIFR Alumni Association for her work on the Zariski Cancellation Problem in positive character in 2013.

About Winning Ramanujan Award for Mathematicians 2021:

Neena Gupta has won the DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries. She has been acknowledged for her work on affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. Her work particularly for solving the Zariski Cancellation Problem for affine spaces has been commendable and honoured through this award.

The Ramanujan Award for mathematicians under 45 years (age) is awarded by Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Trieste. It is sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

Talking to a leading News Daily Neena Gupta said, "I feel honoured to receive this prize however, this is not enough. As a researcher, I feel there are a lot more mathematical problems that we have to find a solution for. Getting recognised for the work definitely motivates me to do work harder in the research field."

What is Zariski Cancellation Problem?

Zariski Cancellation Problem is a fundamental problem of algebraic geometry and is described as the world's greatest mathematical problem. In Neena Gupta's own words, "the cancellation problem asks that if you have cylinders over two geometric structures, and that have similar forms, can one conclude that the original base structures have similar forms?”

List of Ramanujan Prize Winners (2005-2021)