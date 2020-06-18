Rani Lakshmibai Biography: Birth, Family, Life History and Death

Lakshmibai, Jhansi ki Rani was the queen of Maratha princely state of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, India. Lakshmibai actively participated in the 1857 rebellion against the British colonial government. Today is the 162nd death anniversary of Lakshmibai.

Rani Lakshmibai: Birth, Family and Education

Rani Lakshmibai was born as Manikarnika Tambe on November 19, 1828, in a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family to Moropant Tambe (Father) and Bhagirathi Sapre (Mother). Lakshmibai's mother died when she was four years old. Her father worked for Peshwa Baji Rao II of Bithoor district.

Rani Lakshmibai was educated at home and could read and write. She was also trained for shooting, horsemanship, fencing and mallakhamba. She has three horse-- Sarangi, Pavan and Badal.

Rani Lakshmibai: Personal Life

In May 1852, Manikarnika was married to Gangadhar Rao Newalkar (Maharaja of Jhansi) and was later names as Lakshmibai as per the traditions. In 1851, Lakshmibai gave birth to her son Damodar Rao who died after 4 months. The couple later adopted Gangadhar Rao's cousin, who was renamed, Damodar Rao. The procedure of adaption was carried out in the presence of a British officer. A letter was handed to the officer from the Maharaja with the instructions that the adopted child should be given due respect and Jhansi should be given to Lakshmibai for her entire lifetime.

However, in November 1853, after the death of Maharaja, British East India Company, applied Doctrine of Lapse, under the Governor-General Lord Dalhousie. Under this policy, Damodar Rao's claim to the throne was rejected as he was adopted son of Maharaja and Rani. In March 1854, Lakshmibai was given Rs. 60,000 as annual pension and was asked to leave the palace.

Rani Lakshmibai: The 1857 Rebellion

On May 10, 1857, the Indian Rebellion started in Meerut. When this news reached Jhansi, Lakshmibai increased her protection and conducted a Haldi Kumkum ceremony to convince her people that the British were cowards and there's no need to fear them.