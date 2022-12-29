RBI Survey says the country is low in Financial literacy. Know more!

Most of the rural population in India, most of the rural population is neither tech-savvy nor aware of the digital banking system in India. Recently, the “Financial Literacy and Inclusion survey” held by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that digital banking awareness is at the same level among urban and rural populations all over the country. The average for both segments is found to be 11.7 on a scale of 21.

What is meant by Financial literacy?

Understanding the use of various financial skills, like investing, personal financial management, budgeting, and more is called financial literacy.





