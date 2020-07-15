Study at Home
Search

List of 10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020

Mukesh Ambani, Founder, and Chairman of Reliance Industries retained his title as the richest Indian, despite suffering a $13.2 billion drop from a year ago. The retailing tycoon Radhakishan Damani rose to become India's second-richest person for the first time. Let us have a look at the list of 10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020.
Jul 15, 2020 15:05 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020
10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, jump in the stock market, retail king Radhakishan Damani rises to become India's second-richest person for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's billionaire's fortunes had already taken hit from a slowing economy and falling consumer demand. According to the estimation of Forbes, the total number of Indian billionaires has fallen to 102, versus 106 in 2019. And also their collective wealth has shrunk 23% to $313 billion. 

India's 10 Richest Billionaires by net worths as of March 18, 2020

According to Forbes, Indian Billionaires list 2020, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman with a net worth of $36.8 billion, retained his title as the richest Indian. Retail king Radhakishan Damani rose to become India’s second-richest person with a fortune of $13.8 billion. His fortune has up by a quarter making him the second richest Indian billionaire for the first time. His Avenue shares in Supermarts, which operates the DMart supermarket chain.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Net Worth: $36.8 Billion
Source of Wealth: Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas
Residence: Mumbai, India

2. Radhakishan Damani

Net Worth: $13.8 Billion
Source of Wealth: Retail, Investments
Residence: Mumbai, India

3. Shiv Nadar

Net Worth: $11.9 Billion
Source of Wealth: Software Services
Residence: Delhi, India

4. Uday Kotak

Net Worth: $10.4 Billion
Source of Wealth: Banking
Residence: Mumbai, India

5. Gautam Adani

Net Worth: $8.9 Billion
Source of Wealth: Commodities, Ports
Residence: Ahmedabad, India

6. Sunil Mittal

Net Worth: $8.8 Billion
Source of Wealth: Telecom
Residence: Delhi, India

7. Cyrus Poonawalla

Net Worth: $8.2 Billion
Source of Wealth: Vaccines
Residence: Pune, India

8. Kumar Birla

Net Worth: $7.6 Billion
Source of Wealth: Commodities
Residence: Mumbai, India

9. Lakshmi Mittal

Net Worth: $7.4 Billion
Source of Wealth: Steel
Residence: London, UK

10. (tie) Azim Premji
Net Worth: $6.1 Billion
Source of Wealth: Software Services
Residence: Bangalore, India

10. (tie) Dilip Sanghvi

Net Worth: $6.1 Billion
Source of Wealth: Pharmaceuticals
Residence: Mumbai, India

10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020

S. No. Name of Person Net Worth
1 Mukesh Ambani $36.8 Billion
2  Radhakishan Damani $13.8 Billion
3 Shiv Nadar $11.9 Billion
4 Uday Kotak $10.4 Billion
5 Gautam Adani $8.9 Billion
6 Sunil Mittal $8.8 Billion
7 Cyrus Poonawalla $8.2 Billion
8 Kumar Birla $7.6 Billion
9 Lakshmi Mittal $7.4 Billion
10 (tie) Azim Premji $6.1 Billion
10 (tie) Dilip Sanghvi $6.1 Billion

These are the 10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020. This list will help you to prepare for several competitive examinations.

List of 20 Richest person in the world 2020

Related Categories