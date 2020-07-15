List of 10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, jump in the stock market, retail king Radhakishan Damani rises to become India's second-richest person for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's billionaire's fortunes had already taken hit from a slowing economy and falling consumer demand. According to the estimation of Forbes, the total number of Indian billionaires has fallen to 102, versus 106 in 2019. And also their collective wealth has shrunk 23% to $313 billion.
India's 10 Richest Billionaires by net worths as of March 18, 2020
According to Forbes, Indian Billionaires list 2020, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman with a net worth of $36.8 billion, retained his title as the richest Indian. Retail king Radhakishan Damani rose to become India’s second-richest person with a fortune of $13.8 billion. His fortune has up by a quarter making him the second richest Indian billionaire for the first time. His Avenue shares in Supermarts, which operates the DMart supermarket chain.
Net Worth: $36.8 Billion
Source of Wealth: Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas
Residence: Mumbai, India
2. Radhakishan Damani
Net Worth: $13.8 Billion
Source of Wealth: Retail, Investments
Residence: Mumbai, India
3. Shiv Nadar
Net Worth: $11.9 Billion
Source of Wealth: Software Services
Residence: Delhi, India
4. Uday Kotak
Net Worth: $10.4 Billion
Source of Wealth: Banking
Residence: Mumbai, India
5. Gautam Adani
Net Worth: $8.9 Billion
Source of Wealth: Commodities, Ports
Residence: Ahmedabad, India
6. Sunil Mittal
Net Worth: $8.8 Billion
Source of Wealth: Telecom
Residence: Delhi, India
7. Cyrus Poonawalla
Net Worth: $8.2 Billion
Source of Wealth: Vaccines
Residence: Pune, India
8. Kumar Birla
Net Worth: $7.6 Billion
Source of Wealth: Commodities
Residence: Mumbai, India
9. Lakshmi Mittal
Net Worth: $7.4 Billion
Source of Wealth: Steel
Residence: London, UK
10. (tie) Azim Premji
Net Worth: $6.1 Billion
Source of Wealth: Software Services
Residence: Bangalore, India
10. (tie) Dilip Sanghvi
Net Worth: $6.1 Billion
Source of Wealth: Pharmaceuticals
Residence: Mumbai, India
