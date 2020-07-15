List of 10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, jump in the stock market, retail king Radhakishan Damani rises to become India's second-richest person for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's billionaire's fortunes had already taken hit from a slowing economy and falling consumer demand. According to the estimation of Forbes, the total number of Indian billionaires has fallen to 102, versus 106 in 2019. And also their collective wealth has shrunk 23% to $313 billion.

India's 10 Richest Billionaires by net worths as of March 18, 2020

According to Forbes, Indian Billionaires list 2020, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman with a net worth of $36.8 billion, retained his title as the richest Indian. Retail king Radhakishan Damani rose to become India’s second-richest person with a fortune of $13.8 billion. His fortune has up by a quarter making him the second richest Indian billionaire for the first time. His Avenue shares in Supermarts, which operates the DMart supermarket chain.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Net Worth: $36.8 Billion

Source of Wealth: Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Residence: Mumbai, India

2. Radhakishan Damani

Net Worth: $13.8 Billion

Source of Wealth: Retail, Investments

Residence: Mumbai, India

3. Shiv Nadar

Net Worth: $11.9 Billion

Source of Wealth: Software Services

Residence: Delhi, India

4. Uday Kotak

Net Worth: $10.4 Billion

Source of Wealth: Banking

Residence: Mumbai, India

5. Gautam Adani

Net Worth: $8.9 Billion

Source of Wealth: Commodities, Ports

Residence: Ahmedabad, India

6. Sunil Mittal

Net Worth: $8.8 Billion

Source of Wealth: Telecom

Residence: Delhi, India

7. Cyrus Poonawalla

Net Worth: $8.2 Billion

Source of Wealth: Vaccines

Residence: Pune, India

8. Kumar Birla

Net Worth: $7.6 Billion

Source of Wealth: Commodities

Residence: Mumbai, India

9. Lakshmi Mittal

Net Worth: $7.4 Billion

Source of Wealth: Steel

Residence: London, UK

10. (tie) Azim Premji

Net Worth: $6.1 Billion

Source of Wealth: Software Services

Residence: Bangalore, India

10. (tie) Dilip Sanghvi

Net Worth: $6.1 Billion

Source of Wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Residence: Mumbai, India

These are the 10 Richest Indian Billionaires in 2020. This list will help you to prepare for several competitive examinations.

