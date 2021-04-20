What is ROPAX Jetty Project on river Dhamra in Odisha?

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has given the approval for the sanction of Rs. 50.30 crores for the development of an all-weather ROPAX Jetty Project on river Dhamra in the Indian state of Odisha under the Sagarmala initiative on 16 April 2021.

Key Highlights:

1- The ROPAX (Roll-on/Roll-off Passenger) Jetty and allied infrastructure will connect Kaninali in Bhadrak district & Talachua in Kendrapara district, Odisha.

2- The total cost of the project is Rs. 110.60 crores. The Government of Odisha will bear 50% cost of the project.

3- The project will include construction of the ROPAX Jetty at Kaninali and Talachua, utility infrastructures such as parking area development, navigational aids and dredging.

4- The project will reduce the travel time from 6 hours by road to 1 hour by waterway.

5- It will ensure the safe movement of the passengers as well as vehicles.

6- The project will also uplift the socio-economic status of the locals by facilitating indirect opportunities to them and reduce the road distance of approximately 200 km from Talachua to Dhamra.

The development of the existing ghat with all-weather ROPAX jetties is being carried to accommodate boats, launches, and other vessels as well as plying vessels having the capacity to carry 10 light Motor vehicles, 20 Motorbikes and 60 passengers at a time.

It is to be noted that Kaninali in Bhadrak district is located on the northern banks of river Dharma while Talachua in Kendrapada district is located on the southern banks of river Dhamra.

The locals of Talachua and nearby villages heavily depend upon Dharma port for their livelihood which is approximately 4 kms away from Kaninali Ghat. Since there is no connectivity between the two through roads, the locals depend upon passenger ferries at ghats of Kaninali and Talachua to cross the river (a stretch of 7 Km). At present, numerous passenger vehicles move through private boats without adequate safety measures and passengers face difficulty in embarking and disembarking from launches daily.

Thus, with the completion of the project, the safety of passengers as well as vehicles will be ensured along with the state-of-the-art utility infrastructure. It will also enhance the commercial and business activities, thereby uplifting the socio-economic status of the region.

