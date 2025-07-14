Saroja Devi Biography: Education, Career, Awards, and Honours

B. Saroja Devi, popularly known as ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi.’ She was one of the most iconic actresses in Indian cinema. She had been in a career spanning over four decades; she reigned supreme across four major film industries—Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi—and she had acted in more than 200 films. Her legacy is not only in her versatile performances as an actress but also in her relentless contribution to cinema and society.
What was the early life and education of Saroja Devi?
Saroja Devi was the youngest of four children. Initially, she aspired to become a teacher. Her foray into films was accidental—veteran actor and filmmaker Honnappa Bhagavathar first spotted her during a school performance at the age of 13. Reluctant at first, it was her mother who persuaded her to accept the film offer, which would change her life forever.
-
Date of Birth: 7 January 1938
-
Died: 14 July 2025
-
Place of Birth: Bengaluru, Mysore State (now Karnataka), India
-
Parents: Bhairappa (Police Officer) and Rudramma (Homemaker)
-
Schooling: St. Theresa School, Chamarajpet, Bangalore
How did Saroja Devi start her film career?
Debut and Breakthrough
Saroja Devi made her debut with the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955–56), which won the National Award. Soon after, she ventured into Tamil cinema with Thedi Vantha Selvam and shot to fame with the legendary M.G. Ramachandran’s (MGR) movie Nadodi Mannan. Her dance number “Manai Thedi Machan Vara Poran…” became iconic.
How much dominance did Saroja Devi have across different languages?
Saroja Devi was a versatile actress, and she was known mainly for four languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. She was popular in all four cinema industries. Below in the table, all her descriptions are given in detail:
|
Language
|
Notable Films
|
Kannada
|
Amarashilpi Jakanachari, Mallammana Pavada, Nyayave Devaru, Kittur Rani Chennamma
|
Tamil
|
Anbe Vaa, Puthiya Paravai, Palum Pazhamum, Aalayamani, Periya Idathu Penn
|
Telugu
|
Seetha Rama Kalyanam, Panduranga Mahatyam, Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham
|
Hindi
|
Paigham, Sasural, Beti Bete, Dooj Ka Chand, Dil Diya Dard Liya
-
She acted with MGR in 30 films, Sivaji Ganesan in over 25 films, and Gemini Ganesan, NT Rama Rao, Dilip Kumar, and Rajkumar, among others.
-
Saroja Devi was known for her expressive eyes, elegant screen presence, and ability to portray a wide range of roles—from a romantic heroine to a patriotic warrior queen.
What are the other unique records made by Saroja Devi?
Other unique records made by Saroja Devi are given in detail below:
-
She was the only indian heroine who played the lead role in 154 films in just 23 years (1955–1978)
-
She had acted as the lead heroine in 161 consecutive films from 1955 to 1984, without playing any supporting roles
-
Her movies were released continuously every year, at least one or more than one, from 1955 to 1978
-
In 8 years, only after her debut career in film, she acted in 62 movies, and this was an industry record for her period of working in the cinema industry.
What were the versatility and acting style of Saroja Devi?
Saroja Devi was admired for her:
-
Demure and graceful demeanor
-
Flawless diction in multiple languages
-
Ability to dub her voice in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi
-
Powerful performances in emotional and historical dramas
Her performance in Paigham (Hindi) alongside Dilip Kumar and in Puthiya Paravai (Tamil) as a CID officer and lover remains an all-time classic.
What was the later career and social work of Saroja Devi?
In her later years, Saroja Devi took on character roles and delivered memorable performances in:
-
Ladies Hostel
-
Thaimel Aanai
-
Dhana Veera Soora
-
Once More (with Sivaji Ganesan)
She also became active in public service and philanthropy:
-
Donated a Computer Science Hall at Poorna Prajna School, Bangalore
-
Funded a classroom for handicapped children at Cluny Convent, Malleswaram
-
Founded several charitable trusts in memory of her husband, Sri Harsha, and daughter, Bhuvaneshwari.
What was the personal life of Saroja Devi?
-
Husband: Sri Harsha (Engineer, passed away in 1986)
-
Children: Daughters Bhuvaneshwari (passed away) and Indira, and son Gautam
She was married in 1967, and though she planned to retire from cinema, actors MGR and Dilip Kumar encouraged her to continue due to her talent and popularity.
What was the leadership and other recognition of Saroja Devi?
Saroja Devi held several prestigious positions:
-
She was the first woman Chairperson of Feature Film Jury at the 45th National Film Festival (1997)
-
She was also the Chairperson of the Kannada Film Development Corporation
-
Also, she was the Head of Kanteerava Studios, Bangalore
-
She also served twice as Chairperson of the National Award Jury
Awards and Honours
|
Award
|
Year
|
Padma Shri
|
1969
|
Padma Bhushan
|
1992
|
Rajyotsava Award (Karnataka)
|
1989
|
Lifetime Achievement Award
|
2008 (GoI)
|
Honorary Doctorate
|
Bangalore University & M.G.R. University
What was the legacy of Saroja Devi?
Saroja Devi is remembered as the first female superstar of South Indian cinema. She broke barriers, set records, and brought dignity and depth to female roles in Indian films. Her unparalleled dedication, both on-screen and off-screen, has made her a timeless legend.
Passing away of a most talented and versatile actress, Saroja Devi
Veteran actress B. Saroja Devi passed away on July 14, 2025, in Bengaluru at the age of 87, after battling age-related illnesses. Her death marks the end of a glorious chapter in Indian cinematic history, but her films, performances, and contributions will live on forever.
Conclusion
B. Saroja Devi was not just an actress; she was an institution. From dazzling dance numbers to intense dramatic roles, from romantic leads to motherly characters, she embodied every shade of womanhood on screen. Her contributions to Indian cinema and society remain invaluable, making her a truly immortal star in the hearts of millions.
