Saroja Devi Biography: Education, Career, Awards, and Honours

B. Saroja Devi, popularly known as ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi.’ She was one of the most iconic actresses in Indian cinema. She had been in a career spanning over four decades; she reigned supreme across four major film industries—Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi—and she had acted in more than 200 films. Her legacy is not only in her versatile performances as an actress but also in her relentless contribution to cinema and society.

What was the early life and education of Saroja Devi?

Saroja Devi was the youngest of four children. Initially, she aspired to become a teacher. Her foray into films was accidental—veteran actor and filmmaker Honnappa Bhagavathar first spotted her during a school performance at the age of 13. Reluctant at first, it was her mother who persuaded her to accept the film offer, which would change her life forever.