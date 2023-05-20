Seek and Find: Only 2% of people can spot the chick in the park within 8 seconds!

The goal of the "seek and find" puzzle is for you to find a hidden item within an image within a certain amount of time. The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, or combination of these. This puzzle will help you improve your concentration and observation skills. In this online puzzle, you will be shown an image, and the goal will be to find the hidden item. It is a quick and simple approach to assessing your attention to detail.

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Spot the baby chick in 8 seconds



Source: Reader's Digest

The image above shows a pretty view of a park filled with daffodils. Among the pretty flowers is a lost baby chick.

People with great observation skills can easily find the hidden chick in the image.

So, let’s test your observation skills. Are you ready?

Your time starts now.

Did you spot the baby chick in 8 Seconds?

Finding the baby chick in 8 seconds is a difficult task.

Have you spotted the hidden animal?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The chick can be found on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the hidden animal now?

And..

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the baby chick image successfully?

Stop looking and check out the solution below.

Find the baby chick in 8 Seconds - Solution

Source: Reader's Digest

We hope you liked this seek and find puzzle.

