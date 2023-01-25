Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a hidden cat in the room within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a “seek and find” puzzle involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills. The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it provides an opportunity to understand the level of their observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify who has the best observation skills among the group.

Do you like to test your observation skills?

Then find a cat in the room in 7 seconds.

Seek and Find - Find the Cat in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shows a dining room scene in which you are asked to spot a hidden cat within 7 seconds.

This challenge will help you understand how detail-oriented you are.

Individuals having good observation skills will be able to spot the cat within the time limit.

Have you spotted the cat?

No?

Focus your attention on the image and see if you can find anything that resembles a cat.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The cat is not on the left side of the image.

Now with this new clue start looking for the cat.

Not much time is remaining.

Just look at the image attentively, the cat may be right in front of you.

The countdown has begun.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you have spotted the cat in the image successfully?

Some users might still be scratching their heads as they are unable to spot the cat.

Wondering where the cat might be hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find Cat in 7 Seconds - Solution

The cat is black in colour and is hiding just under the left leg of the dining table. It can be identified by its ears.