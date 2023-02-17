Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the brightest minds will find the odd one out in 4 seconds. Are you one of them?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Want to know how sharp your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Find the Odd One Out in 4 Seconds

The image shared above depicts three squares filled with the letter E.

As the title suggests, there is an odd one out in this picture and you need to find it in 4 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd one out within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd one out in the squares.

Did you find the Odd One Out in 4 Seconds?

There is an odd one out among the letters E and you need to find it in 4 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd one out?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Scan the image completely to see if you can spot something that looks different from the usual.

Did you spot the odd one out now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd one out in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd one out by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know what is the odd one out.

Check out the solution below.

Find the Odd One Out in 4 Seconds - Solution

The odd one out in this image is the letter E which is reversed in its position. It is present in the second box. While all the other letter E’s are normal, the odd one is reversed.

