Shankaracharya Jayanti 2023: Birth Anniversary

Shankaracharya is known as Adi Shankaracharya or Shri Adi Shankaracharya or Bhagavatpada Acharya which is a guru at the feet of the Lord. He was an 8th-century Indian philosopher and theologian whose teachings influenced the growth of Hinduism. He expounded the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta. This article will cover his early life, teachings, philosophy, and books.

His teachings and philosophy influenced and revived when Hindu culture was on the decline. It is said that Shankaracharya, along with Madhava and Ramanuja, was instrumental in the revival of Hinduism.

Born: 788 CE (according to Scholars)

Place of Birth: Kaladi, Kerala, India

Also known as Adi Shankaracharya/ Adi Sankaracharya

Died: 820 CE

Place of Death: Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, India

Father: Sivaguru

Mother: Aryamba

Teacher: Govinda Bhagavatpada

Disciples: Padmapada, Totakacharya, Hasta Malaka, Sureshvara

Philosophy: Advaita Vedanta

Founder of: Dashanami Sampradaya, Advaita Vedanta

As we know that Shankaracharya is best remembered for his remarkable reinterpretations of Hindu scriptures and his sayings on the Vedic canon whether Brahma Sutras, Principal Upanishads, and Bhagavad Gita. His philosophical teachings have deeply influenced various sects of Hinduism and also contributed to the development of the thought of modern India.

Do you know at a very young age, he was inclined toward spirituality and religion? With the help of his guru, he mastered all the Vedas and the six Vedangas. Also, while traveling he spread spiritual knowledge and the tenets of Advaita Vedanta. He died at the very young age of 32, despite of it he left an indelible mark on the people, methods of teaching Vedas, and the development of modern thought.

Shankaracharya/ Adi Shankaracharya: Early Life

According to some scholars, he was born in 788 circa in a poor Brahmin family in Kaladi, Chera Kingdom, present-day Kerala, India. His father was Sivaguru and his mother was Aryamba. Let us tell you that his parents were childless for a long time and had prayed a lot to Lord Shiva to bless them with a baby. Soon, they became parents of Shankaracharya. No doubt he proved to be an intelligent boy who mastered all the Vedas and six Vedangas from the local Gurukul. As mentioned above from a young age he was more inclined toward religion and spirituality and was not interested in worldly affairs. He was not interested in marriage and so he remained unmarried his whole lifetime.

Shankaracharya/ Adi Shankaracharya: Later Life

He wants to take Sanyasa and wants to learn under a guru who can show him the right path. Once he met Swami Govindapada Acharya in a hermitage in Badrinath in the Himalayas. He told his life story and asked him to accept him as a pupil. He was pleased and initiated him into the sacred order of Sannyasa. Then he taught Shankaracharya the philosophy of Advaita which he had learned from his guru Gaudapada Acharya.

Shankaracharya went to Kashi and there he wrote his commentaries on the Brahma Sutras, the Upanishads, and the Gita. He traveled a lot in his life, usually, he participate in public philosophical debates with religious scholars, preached his teachings, and founded several "matha' or monasteries. He is regarded as a founder of the Dasanami Sampradaya of Hindu monasticism.

Shankaracharya/Adi Shankaracharya: Works

He has written spectacular commentaries on ancient texts.

- Shankaracharya's review of 'The Brahma Sutra' is known as 'Brahmasutrabhasya’ and is the oldest surviving commentary on Brahma Sutra.

- He wrote commentaries on Bhagavad Gita.

- He also wrote commentaries on ten principal Upanishads.

- He is also well-known for his "stories and poems. He had composed several poems, praising gods and goddesses. One of his stotras is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Krishna and is considered the most important.

- He also composed 'Upadesasahasri’ which means 'thousands teachings'. This is one of the most important philosophical works.

We can't ignore the fact that his teachings played a pivotal role in the development of Hinduism over the centuries.

Shankaracharya/ Adi Shankaracharya: Philosophy

His philosophy was straightforward. He advocated the existence of the soul and the Supreme Soul. He believed or told that the Supreme Soul alone is real and remains unchanged or can't be changed but the soul is a changing entity and so it does not have any absolute existence.

Shankaracharya/ Adi Shankaracharya: Mathas

Let us tell you that as per the scholars he has founded four maths or monasteries namely Sringeri Sharada Peetham, Dvaraka Pitha, Jyotirmatha Peetham, and Govardhana Matha.

So, now we come to know that Shankarachraya's teachings and philosophy not only paved an impact on the people of Hinduism but at such a young age he had learned all the Vedas, six Vedangas which itself is commendable. We can’t forget that his methods of teaching Vedas have contributed to the development of modern Indian thought.

Also Read:

Rabindranath Tagore Biography: Early Life, Education, Works, and Achievements