Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Biography: Family, Early Life, Career, Filmography, Awards, and More

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Biography: Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, a veteran actor, and screenwriter, passed away on April 11, 2022. He was also popular for his outstanding performances in some Hindi films, including 2 States, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Kaminey, Teen Patti, etc. He was also awarded a Filmfare Award for his films, Parinda, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

He was also known for his role on Indian television as the leading industrial tycoon, I.M. Virani, in the serial Mukti Bandhan on Colours Channel. Take a look at his family, his career, and more.

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Biography: Family, Early Life, Marriage, Children

He was married and his wife's name is Divya Jagdale. She is a screenwriter and actor from India. The couple had a son named Jahaan, who died two months ago.

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam: Career, Filmography, and Screenwriter

Reportedly, he began his career as an assistant director, screenwriter, and actor. The name of the movie was "Parinda" by Vidhu Chopra, and it became a huge hit. His next movie was called "Prahar", which also gained success and was directed by Nana Patekar.

Filmography: As an Actor

Some of his movies are:

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) Nail Polish (2021) Tu Hai Mera Sunday Laakhon Mein Ek Hichki (2018) Rocky Handsome (2016) Bangistan (2015) Ungli (2014) Rahasya (2015) 2 States (2014) Stanley Ka Dabba (2011) Teen Patti (2010) Kaminey (2009) Risk (2007) Dead End (2000) Rakshak (1996 1942: A Love Story (1994) Prahaar (1994) Parinda (1989)

Some of his television serials and TV Series are:

Mukti Bandhan (television serial) (2011) Pradhanmantri (TV Series) Parinda (1989)

As a Screenwriter, some of his movies are:

Teen Patti (story, screenplay & dialogue) (2010) Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (original story & screenplay with Sudhir Mishra & Ruchi Narain) Chameli (screenplay) (2003) Dead End (TV movie) (dialogue) (2000) 1942: A Love Story (story & screenplay) (1994) Parinda (screenplay) (1989)

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Biography: Awards

He was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Story for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2006), shared with Sudhir Mishra and Ruchi Narain.

He was also awarded a Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for the movie Parinda (1990).

