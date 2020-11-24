SITMEX-20: What is Trilateral Maritime Exercise between India, Singapore and Thailand?

From 21 to 22 November 2020, Indian Navy Ships including indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvette INS Kamorta and missile corvette INS Karmuk participated in the second edition of India, Singapore and Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise SITMEX-20.

2nd Trilateral #Maritime Exercise #SITMEX_20 underway in #AndamanSea 21 - 22 Nov 20 highlights growing synergy, coordination & cooperation in the #Maritime domain between #IndianNavy, Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) & Royal Thai Navy (RTN).https://t.co/U40BQPaYjn pic.twitter.com/savkStxKAw — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 22, 2020

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the two days maritime drill was conducted as a 'non-contact, at sea only' and was concluded in the Andaman Sea.

Key Highlights:

1- The 2020 edition of the trilateral maritime exercise was hosted by Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

2- RSN was represented by the ‘Formidable’ Class frigate ‘Intrepid’ and ‘Endurance’ Class Landing Ship Tank ‘Endeavour’ in the maritime drill.

3- RTN was represented by the ‘Chao Phraya’ Class frigate ‘Kraburi’ in the naval exercise.

4- The maritime drill witnessed a variety of exercises including naval manoeuvres, surface warfare exercises and weapon firings.

Background

In June 2018, during his address at Shangri-La Dialogue, Prime Minister Modi announced about the annual trilateral maritime drill between India, Singapore and Thailand.

Shangri-La Dialogue The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue is the premier defence summit of Asia and was launched in the year 2002.

In 2019, the first edition of Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise (SIMTEX) was hosted by Indian Navy (IN) and was conducted off Port Blair. It is in line with vision SAGAR.

The SIMTEX aims to improve the interoperability between the three Navies-- Indian Navy (IN), Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and Royal Thai Navy (RTN). This naval drill also aims to enhance maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Other Naval Exercises

1- Military Exercises between India and Thailand MAITREE (Army) SIAM BHARAT (Air Force) Indo-Thai CORPAT (Navy) 2- Military Exercises between India and Singapore Bold Kurukshetra (Army) Joint Military Training (Air Force) SIMBEX (Navy)

The 27th edition of India - Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX) is underway and will be concluded by 25 November 2020 in the Andaman Sea. SIMBEX-20 is hosted by Indian Navy (IN) and has been conducted annually since 1994.