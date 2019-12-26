Solar Eclipse (Ring of Fire) 2019: All you need to know about Surya Grahan

Today's Solar Eclipse is an Annular Solar eclipse of 0.97 magnitude. The maximum duration of totality is around 3 minutes and 39 seconds. The country's southern part will get a full glimpse of the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse while rest parts of the country will view a partial solar eclipse. We can't deny that in India, the solar eclipse has religious significance as it falls on a no-moon day that is Amavasya when most people take a dip in the holy rivers, ponds and also perform different religious rituals.

What is Solar Eclipse?

Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. As a result, the visible disc of the Sun is partially or fully covered by the Moon. The shadow of Moon travels over the surface of the Earth and blocks out the Sun's light as seen from the Earth. It is a celestial phenomenon that does not occur very often.

Source: www.nasa.gov.com

The Moon orbits the Earth at an angle approximately 5 degrees relative to the Earth-Sun plane and it crosses the orbital plane of the Earth only twice a year. These times are known as eclipse seasons because at this time only eclipses occur. For the formation of an eclipse, Moon must be in the correct phase and that too during an eclipse season. Let us tell you that, for Solar Eclipse, it must be a New Moon. This condition makes solar eclipse relatively rare to occur.

However, viewing the Sun during partial and annular eclipses requires special type of eye protection or indirect viewing methods.

What is Solar Tsunami?

When did Total Solar Eclipse occur?

A Total Solar Eclipse occurs when two events at the same time happen.

The first event is a New Moon. At this phase: the Moon occurs when the Sun is almost directly behind the Moon and we see only a silver of the Sun's light reflected by the Moon. During this time the Moon and the Sun appear close together.

The Second event: Moon must be in the right position, directly in the line of sight between the Earth and the Sun. These two events occur at the same time about once every year and a half.

Types of Solar Eclipse

Source: www.timeanddate.com

The shadow of the Moon has two parts: a central region known as umbra and another region is known as penumbra. Depending upon which part of the shadow passes you, three types of solar eclipses visible to you namely:

- Total Solar Eclipse: In this, the entire central portion of the Sun is blocked out.

- Partial Solar Eclipse: Only a part of the Sun's surface is blocked out.

- Annular Solar Eclipse: Only a small, ring like silver of light is seen from the Sun's disc.

Let us explain the phenomena:

Source: www. allaboutvision.com

If the umbra region of the Moon passes you then the entire central position of the Sun will be blocked out and you will be able to see Total Solar Eclipse. As a result sky becomes darken as if night time appears. At the time of Total Solar Eclipse, the Sun's outer atmosphere corona is visible. Tt is said that this is the only time when corona of the Sun is visible.

If the penumbra passes over you then only a part of the Sun's surface is blocked out and Partial Solar Eclipse occurs. At this time sky may dim slightly depending on how much of the Sun's disc is covered.

In some cases, the moon is far enough that is away from its orbit such that the umbra never reaches the Earth at all. And at this time, Annular Solar Eclipse occurs. A small, ring-like silver of light is seen from the Sun's disc.

So, now you may have understood the phenomena of Total Solar Eclipse, its types and how it occurs?

