17 Second Challenge: Can You Find the Difference Between These Two Images?

Spot the Difference is a type of puzzle game in which the player must find a certain number of differences between two similar images.

The images are usually printed side by side, and the differences can be anything from small changes in the environment to more subtle changes in the characters or objects in the picture.

One such puzzle has become the talk of the town and confusing people of all ages into determining 6 differences between the two images.

The image posted by Envato features 3 people in the forest cooking food.

Can you take up the challenge and spot 6 differences between the two similar images within 17 seconds?

Here is the image. Start the timer and begin the hunt for the differences. All the best!

Try: Test Your Visual Acuity by Finding 5 Differences in This Spot the Difference Puzzle

Source: Envato

Spot the Difference puzzles can be enjoyed by people of all ages, and they offer a number of benefits, including:

Improved visual memory: Spot the difference puzzles require players to carefully compare two images and identify even the smallest differences. This can help to improve visual memory, which is important for tasks such as reading, writing, and problem-solving.

Enhanced problem-solving skills: Spot the difference puzzles require players to use logic and reasoning to identify the differences between two images. This can help to improve problem-solving skills, which are important for everyday life..

So, how is the search to find the differences going on?

Did you spot any distinctiveness between the two images?

Hurry up! The clock is ticking!

Here is a tip: Try to zoom in on different sections of the image to observe the small details.

Now give it a try with this new perspective and you will definitely spot some differences.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! The time is over!

How many differences did you spot between the two images?

If you were able to find them all congratulations, your skills to pay attention to detail has finally paid off!

If you didn’t find any differences then don’t give up! Just scroll back to the top and try to find all 5 differences without a timer.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle

Spot 6 Differences: Solution

The image below shows the differences between the two images.

Source: Envato

Did you enjoy this amazing brain teaser? Keep an eye on other challenges and give a true test to your observation skills.

Must Try: A Fun Game for the Whole Family: Spot the Differences Between These Two Police Stations!