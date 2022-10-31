Spot The Difference: Can you Spot 3 Differences in 13 seconds?

Spot the Differences: It is Halloween time and maintaining the theme of the day, let’s get on another fun-filled challenge where you need to spot the difference between two similar pictures.

Spot the difference is a fun activity that can be played either individually or in groups. Either way, there is a lot of fun involved.

If you attempt individually you will be able to understand your observation skill level, and when you attempt in a group you will be able to know who possesses the best observation skills among the group.

Ready for a quick challenge?

Then let’s jump in.

Spot The Difference - Find 3 Differences in 13 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the above image, you can see the famous jack-o-lanterns in black and their usual orange shades. Also increasing the spookiness of the image are two bats flying in the sky and the image of a demon with sharp teeth.

Scary isn’t it?

As mentioned in the title you need to find 3 differences between the two pictures which are placed side by side and you have 13 seconds to complete the challenge.

Set your timer and get ready for the ultimate game.

This is a pretty easy challenge and all you need to do is look at two similar images and spot all the differences between them.

Worried about the solutions?

Don’t worry, we will be providing solutions at the end of the story.

But first, you need to try and solve the challenge by yourself.

Once you have finished the required time limit and are still not able to find all the differences, you can refer to the solution provided below.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The differences are marked by a circle in the picture and are as follows: