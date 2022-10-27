Spot The Difference: Can you Spot 5 Differences in 17 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The concept of the spot the difference game is that there will be two images which look similar in appearance. Although they are similar, there will be some differences between the two pictures.

You need to find the difference between the two images and note them down on a piece of paper or any other place as convenient.

It is a fun-filled challenge that can be attempted individually and also can be attempted as a group activity. Both kids and adults can take part in this activity and test their observation skills.

Ready for a quick challenge?

Great.

Let’s start.

Spot the Difference - Spot 5 differences in 17 seconds

Source: YouTube

The above image shows two similar images that are placed side by side, where you can see a lakeside with a boat parked, a deck and also rising sun.

You need to find 5 differences between the two pictures and note them down.

In case you are not able to find all the differences within the time, you can always refer to the solution given at the end.

But, first, you must try without looking at the solution.

It will help you improve your observation skills immensely.

If after trying hard, you could not spot all the differences, then you can refer to the solution below.

Spot the Difference - Solution

Here are the 5 differences: