Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 17 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The activity of "spotting the difference" is based on the idea that two images with similar appearances will be placed side by side. Although the two images appear similar, they will be different.

The best thing about the "spot the difference" activity is that it can be attempted individually or as a group activity.

To complete the challenge, the participants must identify the differences between the two images.

The introduction of a time limit makes this activity more competitive and exciting at the same time.

It is a great activity that can boost your concentration and observation skills.

Test your observation skills with this quick challenge now.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 12 differences in 59 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 5 Differences in 17 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a delivery truck that is parked somewhere.

Two images are placed on top of each other in the picture, and even though the two images are similar in appearance, there is a lot of difference between them.

As the title suggests, there are five differences between the two images, which you need to find in 17 seconds.

We will be providing the solution at the end of the article.

An individual looking to solve this puzzle should observe the two images carefully and note the differences observed between them.

Have you spotted a few differences already?

Hurry up. The clock is ticking.

Very soon, the time will be over.

While some of the differences can be easily noticed by you, others are somewhat difficult to find.

How many differences have you noticed till now?

Individuals with excellent observation skills can spot all the differences within the time limit.

With regular practice, you can improve your observation skills considerably.

This is an easy challenge where an observant individual can easily spot the differences within the given time.

The final few seconds of the challenge are all that remain now.

How many of you have spotted all the differences?

We believe most of you have easily spotted the differences by now. Those who couldn’t spot all the differences can check the answer at the end.

Curious to know the differences?

Keep reading.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 8 differences in 48 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the differences between the two images: