Spot The Difference: Can you spot all 8 differences in 19 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The internet is full of exciting things and one of the all-time favourites for kids and adults alike is the activity of spotting the difference between two similar images. This challenge is known as the spot the difference challenge.

This is a very interesting game which can be played either individually or in groups and can include both kids and adults.

For kids, it is a great opportunity to sharpen their observation skills while for adults it is a good way to test their observation skills and perception levels.

And a quick challenge is the best way to test your observation skills, right?

Then, gear up for the challenge now.

Spot the Difference - Find 8 Differences in 19 Seconds

Source: rd

The above image shows a hot air balloon scene in Cappadocia, Turkey which is well known for its balloon rides.

You can see that the two images are similar to each other, but there are 8 differences between the two and the challenge for you is to spot all the eight differences within 19 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Look carefully at the image and find out the possible differences between the two images.

The objective of this challenge is to engage your brain cells which will boost the brain capacity with regular practice.

Both kids, as well as adults, can take part in this challenge as it has no age restriction.

Also, it is a great opportunity to brag about your observation skills if you play it with a group.

How many differences did you find?

One, Two, Three, Four or all of them?

Give your best effort.

If you are unable to find all the differences within the required time you can always check the solutions which are given at the end.

But before that, we would expect you to play fairly.

Are you curious to know what are the differences between the two pictures?

Then, keep scrolling below for the solution.

Spot the Difference - Solution

A basket is missing on one of the hot air balloons on the right side.

There is an extra hot-air balloon which is present in the right-sided image.

There is another extra hot air balloon on the right side of the image near the two yellow-coloured balloons.

A hot air balloon is missing on the right-hand side.

A coloured hot air balloon is missing from the picture on the right.

The colour of the hot air balloon is different in both images.

The pattern on the bottom of the rock is missing in the image.