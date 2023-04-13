Spot the Difference: Can You Find 5 Differences Between The Two DC Superhero Pictures In 14 Seconds?

Spot the difference: Puzzles, mind games, brain teasers and riddles are trending in the world these days. They are a proven mood booster and also enhance alertness and observation skills. Everyone wants to improve themself and so, people are frequently engaging in intelligent games like wordle, sudoku, optical illusions etc.

The spot the difference is a classic test of one’s observational capabilities and can also gauge a person’s sharpness. It stimulates the mind and improves intelligence. On that note, we bring you this fun and exciting superhero spot the difference challenge.

You must find 5 differences between the two DC superhero pictures within 14 seconds.

Spot the Difference in 14 Seconds!

Source: DC Comics Kids

Wonder Woman is one of the most recognizable and oldest superheroes in the world. She is a fierce yet kind woman who can uplift the masses and also punish the evildoers with severity. Above are two nearly identical pictures of Wonder Woman leading a team of all-female DC Comics superheroes.

However, there are 5 differences in the second image. You must display your wits and spot all the differences within 14 seconds. Are you up to the task? Let’s go then.

Your time starts now!

Remember, 14 seconds pass by in a flash!

Tick tock….

Tick tock….

Uh-Oh!

Time’s up! Let’s check the answers now.

Spot the Difference DC Superhero Test Solution

The answer to the DC Superhero spots the difference puzzle is here.

There are 5 total differences between the two pictures. We have listed them out for you. The trees beyond the rocks, the pillar on the ground, the layout of the large fountain, the lightning logo on the dome, and the design of the house roof are different in the second picture.

Did you also come to the same conclusion? Hopefully, you spotted all the differences within 14 seconds.

If you did, congratulation, you beat the majority of the people who take this test and can now be called a certified genius. For others, don’t lose heart. Word hard and focus on solving puzzles. You’ll reach a genius level of intelligence in no time. Be sure to check out more optical illusions and spot the difference tests below.