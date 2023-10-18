Are you smart? Then spot the mistakes in the painting picture within 6 seconds.

Who doesn’t love brain teasers? They are probably one of the most entertaining ways to increase mental capacity, develop lateral thinking skills, and maintain memory strength.

Solving these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

They are also scientifically proven to be mood boosters. Also, solving them regularly can make you smarter. So, if you are having a bad day and want something to cheer you up, or are simply looking to test your brain and/or sensory organs, solve a brain teaser.

Do not go looking for these online riddles anywhere, because we have an exciting one prepared for you.

Are you up for the challenge? We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Spot the mistakes in 6 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle above, you can see a painter painting a picture while his muse is sitting in front of him. The painter is painting in a closed room and the muse is wearing a white dress and posing with her eyes closed. The image may look normal at first glance, but you if you take a closer look at this brain teaser picture puzzle, you will find that there is something wrong with this brain puzzle. Now it is your task to spot the mistake in this brain puzzle. The time limit set for this puzzle is 6 seconds. Set your timers and get started.

All the best, guys. We have revealed the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. Make sure that you are scrolling down only after you have solved this puzzle. Do not cheat.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you were asked to spot the mistake in the painting picture. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

