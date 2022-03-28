SS Rajamouli Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Career, Movies, Net Worth and More About Director of RRR

SS Rajamouli Biography: Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, popularly known as SS Rajamouli, is a film director and screenwriter who is known for his works in Telugu film industry. SS Rajamouli is making headlines for his latest movie RRR which has smashed box office records on day one of its releases.

Directed by RRR, RRR became India's highest-ever grossing movie, beating the records set by Baahubali 2. Interestingly, Baahubali 2 has also been directed by SS Rajamouli.

Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed 🤗🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 26, 2022

As Rajamouli's RRR has achieved the unthinkable, we take a look at his life.

Who is SS Rajamouli?

Birth 10 October 1973 Age 48 years Family K. V. Vijayendra Prasad (Father) Raja Nandini (Mother) Occupation Director and Screenwriter Wife Rama Rajamouli Children SS Karthikeya (son) SS Mayookha (daughter) Religion Athiest Net Worth $20 million

SS Rajamouli Biography: Birth, Age, Family, and Education

SS Rajamouli was born on 10 October 1973 in Amareshwara Camp in Raichur district (present-day Karnataka state) to K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and Raja Nandini. His father is a screenwriter while his mother was a housewife. The 48-year-old received his initial education in Kovvur and moved to Eluru for higher education.

SS Rajamouli Career

SS Rajamouli started his career with ETV under the guidance of K. Raghavendra Rao. He initially directed Telugu soap operas and later directed the TV series Santhi Nivasam.

Student No.1 was his debut movie as a director. His second movie, Simhadri, was released after a gap of two years. His third film Sye was based on a rugby game and was the first of its kind movie in Tollywood. His next project was Chatrapati.

His 2006 film Vikramarkudu was a box office hit and was remade in several Indian languages such as Kannada (Vikramarkudu), Tamil (Siruthai), and Hindi (Rowdy Rathore).

Yamadonga, his next movie, was a critically acclaimed one. Rajamouli's Magadheera became the highest-grossing Telugu film at the end of its theatrical run. The film won several awards including the National National Film Award for Best Choreography.

His favourite film, among the ones which he had directed, is the 2010 action comedy film Maryada Ramanna. The film has been remade in several languages including Hindi.

Next was Eega, which was received well by critics, won several awards Indian and overseas awards. Further, the film was screened in international film festivals.

His action movie, Baahubali: The Beginning, became the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the highest-grossing Indian film of all time within India. The film which was shot using a digital camera received several awards and accolades both in India and overseas. It was also screened at several international film festivals. Its making was featured in a documentary by BBC, directed by Sanjeev Bhaskar, to commemorate 100 Years of Indian Cinema.

Its sequence, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, broke several box office records and became the highest ever grossing movie in India.

His latest movie, RRR, has surpassed the records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The movie is based on the lives of Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem. The Rs. 400 crore movie features NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn.

SS Rajamouli has committed to collaborating with actor Mahesh Babu for his next project shooting which is expected to begin this year. He has also expressed his intention to direct a movie based on Mahabharata.

SS Rajamouli Movies List

Below is the list of movies that have been directed by SS Rajamouli.

1- Student No.1 (2001)

2- Simhadri (2003)

3- Sye (2004)

4- Chatrapathi (2005)

5- Vikramarkudu (2006)

6- Yamadonga (2007)

7- Magadheera (2009)

8- Maryada Ramanna (2010)

9- Eega (2012)

10- Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

11- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

12- RRR (2022)

The below list consists of the movies in which SS Rajamouli acted, choreographed, narrated, or produced.

1- Sye (Nalla Balu's henchman)

2- Rainbow (cameo)

3- Rajanna (choreographed action scenes)

4- Eega (narrator; biker)

5- Andala Rakshasi (producer)

6- Baahubali: The Beginning (sprit seller)

7- Manju (cameo)

8- Radhe Shyam (Narrator)

9- RRR (cameo)

SS Rajamouli TV shows

1- Shaanthi Nivasam (2000)

2- Yuva (2008)

3- Come on India (2010)

SS Rajamouli Wife and Children

In 2001, SS Rajamouli married Rama Rajamouli who has worked as a costume designer for most of his films. Rajamouli accepted Rama's son, Karthikeya, and the couple adopted a daughter, SS Mayookha. His son, SS Karthikeya, is married to Pooja Prasad, Jagapathi Babu's niece.

SS Rajamouli Religion

SS Rajamouli is an atheist and uses Bhakti as a storytelling element in his movies. However, in May 2017, he and his family visited Mantralayam, a pilgrim village in Andhra Pradesh. He reportedly prayed to village deity Manchalamma and sought the blessings of Raghvendra Swamy.

SS Rajamouli Awards and Accolades

Honorary Awards

1- BN Reddy National Award by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

2- Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India in 2016.

3- ANR National Award by Akkineni International Foundation in 2017.

National Film Awards

1- Eega - Best Feature Film in Telugu in 2012.

2- Baahubali: The Beginning - Best Feature Film in 2015.

3- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2017.

Filmfare Awards South

1- Best Director – Telugu for Magadheera in 2009.

2- Best Director – Telugu for Eega in 2012.

3- Best Director – Telugu for Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015.

4- Best Director – Telugu for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017.

Andhra Pradesh State Film Awards - Nandi Awards

1- Best Director for Magadheera in 2009.

2- Best Director for Eega in 2012.

3- Best Director for Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015.

IIFA Utsavam

Best Director – Telugu for Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015.

South Indian International Movie Awards

1- Best Director – Telugu for Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015.

2- Best Director – Telugu for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017.

CineMAA Awards

1- Best Director for Magadheera in 2009.

2- Best Director for Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015.

