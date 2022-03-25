Vivek Agnihotri Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Wife, Children, Net Worth and More About the Director of The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri Biography: Director Vivek Agnihotri is making headlines due to his recent film, The Kashmir Files, which brings attention to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and their mass exodus in the 1990s from the Valley. The movie is produced by Pallavi Joshi, who played the role of Radhika Menon, real-life JNU professor Nivedita Menon.

The Kashmir Files is a multi-starrer film with Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles.

Who is Vivek Agnihotri?

Birth 10 November 1973 Age 48 years Family Dr Prabhu Dayal Agnihotri (Father) Sharda Agnihotri (Mother) Education Indian Institute of Mass Communication Occupation Film Director Screen Writer Author Wife Pallavi Joshi Children Mallika Agnihotri (daughter) Manan Agnihotri (son) Twitter @vivekagnihotri Net Worth Rs. 10-15 crore (as per several reports)

Vivek Agnihotri Biography: Birth, Age, and Education

Vivek Agnihotri is a Hindi film director, screenwriter and author. He was born on 10 November 1973 to Dr Prabhu Dayal Agnihotri and Sharda Agnihotri. He attended the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and later enrolled at Harvard Extension School for a Certificate of Special Studies in Administration and Management.

Vivek Agnihotri Wife and Children

Vivek Agnihotri married actress Pallavi Joshi in 1997. The couple has two children, a son named Manan Agnihotri, and a daughter named Mallika Agnihotri.

Vivek Agnihotri Career

Director Vivek Agnihotri started his career with the advertising agencies, Ogilvy and McCann, and served as a creative director for Gillette and Coca-Cola campaigns.

He started working with TV serials in 1994 and was involved with their direction and production.

He debuted as a director in films with 2005 Chocolate, a remake of the 1995 Hollywood movie, The Usual Suspects. The film was a flop and received negative reviews. His next project, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, is about an all-Asian football team in the UK that lifts trophies but faces discrimination on the field too fared poorly at the box office.

Hate Story, his third movie as a director received mixed reviews and did a moderate collection. Buddha in a Traffic Jam that stars his wife Pallavi Joshi and 2016 movie Junooniyat under-performed at the box office. Zid did fairly well despite receiving negative reviews.

The Tashkent Files - Who Killed Shastri? received negative reviews from the critics but became a sleeper box office hit. The film won National Film Award.

His latest movie, The Kashmir Files, portrays the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the valley in 1990. The movie performed well at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri Movies List

1- Chocolate (2005)

2- Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

3- Hate Story (2012)

4- Zid (2014)

5- Buddha in a Traffic Jam (2016)

6- Junooniyat (2016)

7- The Tashkent Files (2019)

8- The Kashmir Files (2022)

9- The Delhi Files (expected to release in 2022)

Vivek Agnihotri: Awards

1- Vivek Agnihotri was awarded Best Screenplay (Dialogues) at the 67th National Film Awards for his movie The Tashkent Files.

2- Best Writer and Director for Buddha in a Traffic Jam at Jakarta International Film Festival.

