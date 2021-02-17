Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 17th February 2021

GK Quiz based on current and static events has been listed below. This quiz is an initiative of Jagran Josh to help the aspirants of various aspirants of Government jobs exams like UPSC, SSC, NDA, CDS, Bank PO. Take a look below:

1. What is the famous invention 'SteroStet'?

A harmless music system A stethoscope sterilizer A speaker A radar

Ans. b

Explanation: Xech Sterostet is one of its kind Stethoscope Sterilizer. This stethoscope is first of its kind in India.

Why is a stethoscope required to be cleaned? Choose the correct reason from options listed below

i) As many patients are tested, harmful nosocomial pathogens are present on the stethoscope

ii) There are chances that COVID -19 virus may spread through stethoscopes

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The diaphragms of stethoscopes randomly sampled in healthcare facilities/centres were found to be contaminated by nosocomial pathogens spread there.This is why stethoscope sterilizers were required. Moreover in the time of pandemic while everything else is being sanitized and sterilized, it has come as a boon.

Which of the following statements is true about SteroStet?

i) It uses a special chemical to clean the stethoscope's hearing sensors

ii) It uses cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology for cleansing and sterilization

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: SteroStet is a device that effectively sterilizes a stethoscope diaphragm without using any chemicals or liquids. It uses cutting edge UV Technology.

Geospatial data can be obtained for the following:

Static location on Earth Dynamic location on Earth Both a and b None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: It is the data about the objects and the events that have a location on the surface of the Earth. The location may be static in the short term or dynamic (long term).

How many mental health care workers are there in India as per the Government’s data?

Govt has the data of more than 1 lakh clinical mental health care workers Govt has the data of more than 15 lakh clinical mental health care workers Govt has no data of clinical mental health care workers None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: This time after a question was raised regarding the number of mental health care workers in the Rajya Sabha, the Central Government of India admitted that it has not maintained any data on the number of mental health care workers in the country.

Get the details on Mental Health issue in India here

What is the possible reason for improvising the mapping policies in India?

i) The policy has not been renewed in the past few decades

ii) This system of acquiring licenses involves red tape which results in delaying of projects

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The Government of India has decided to ease the mapping policies as they had not been renewed from past few decades and acquiring licenses caused red tapism to rise and delay the projects.

Which was the first Mars mission of China that had failed?

Tianwen Yuzu 1 Yinghuo-1 None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: 'Yinghuo-1' Mars mission was China's earlier (first) mission before Tianwen-1. It had piggybacked on a Russian spacecraft.

The RBI committee for strengthening of Urban Cooperative Banks is led by?

Raghuram Rajan NS Vishwanathan Urjit Patel Nirmala Sitharaman

Ans. b

Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted a committee led by RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan to strengthen the urban co-operative banks.

What is the name of the new prosecutor elected to the International Criminal Court?

Karim Khan Christine Lagarde Fatou Bensoudaand Mario Draghi

Ans. a

Explanation: Britain's Karim Khan has been elected as the new prosecutor of Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

Which country has India signed an agreement with for the construction of Lalandar/ Shatoot Dam?

Afghanistan Turkmenistan Turkey Jordan

Ans. a

Explanation: India and Afghanistan on February 9 this year, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of the Lalandar (Shatoot) Dam in Kabul.

