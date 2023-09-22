[Updated] Steve Smith Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats
Steve Smith Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in cricket. Australia consistently remains in the top 5 rankings of all formats.
And all the credit goes to the great players Australia produces. It’s home to cricket icons like Don Bradman and Shane Warne. One such player who’s destined to be included in the Hall of Fame is Steve Smith.
He’s often compared to Don Bradman in terms of his test cricket performances and is among the top batsmen in the world. He has also served as the captain and vice-captain of the Australian national team in the past. Smith was also involved in a ball-tampering scandal in 2018 and suspended as captain.
However, he gained redemption and has stayed out of trouble since. Smith was prominent in Australia’s title win at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and Test Championship 2023.
Steve Smith is an extraordinary top-order batsman, fielder and occasionally bowls as well. Today, we take a look at Steve Smith’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.
Related:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets
ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads
Steve Smith Stats and Key Achievements
Steve Smith is often considered the best test batsman since Don Bradman. His economy and average are par to none and Smith has consistently outperformed other batsmen in test matches. He also served as the captain and vice-captain of the Australia National team and showed his skills as a leader and good cricketer. Smith can bowl as well and is a remarkable fielder. He comes out to bat in the top order.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
102
|
142
|
63
|
Inning
|
181
|
126
|
51
|
Not Out
|
22
|
15
|
11
|
Runs
|
9320
|
4939
|
1008
|
Highest Score
|
239
|
164
|
90
|
Average
|
58.61
|
44.49
|
25.2
|
Balls Faced
|
17292
|
5643
|
805
|
Strike Rate
|
53.89
|
87.52
|
125.21
|
100s
|
32
|
12
|
0
|
50s
|
39
|
29
|
4
|
Fours
|
1026
|
435
|
85
|
Sixes
|
52
|
47
|
24
|
Catch
|
168
|
81
|
39
|
Stumpings
|
0
|
0
|
0
Steve Smith ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Steve Smith has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australia squad that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his statistics below.
|
Batting & Fielding
|
Innings
|
20
|
Not Outs
|
2
|
Aggregate
|
834
|
Highest Score
|
105
|
Average
|
46.33
|
50s
|
8
|
100s
|
1
|
Ducks
|
0
|
Scoring Rate
|
89.58
|
Opened Batting
|
0
|
Catches
|
8
|
Bowling
|
Overs
|
33
|
Balls
|
198
|
Maidens
|
0
|
Runs Conceded
|
190
|
Wickets
|
2
|
Average
|
95
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
0
|
Best
|
1/6
|
Economy Rate
|
5.76
|
Strike Rate
|
99
Steve Smith Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)
Steve Smith has scored 44 international centuries - 32 in Test, 12 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.
Steve Smith Total Runs
Steve Smith has scored 15,308 runs in total in International Cricket.
|
FORMAT
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Match
|
102
|
142
|
63
|
Inning
|
181
|
126
|
51
|
Runs
|
9320
|
4939
|
1008
Steve Smith Highest Scores in All Format
The highest score of Steve Smith is 239 in test cricket, 164* in ODI, and 90 in T20I.
Steve Smith Total Wickets
Steve Smith is primarily a top-order batsman but does bowl from time to time. He is a right-arm leg spinner and began his career as an all-rounder.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
102
|
142
|
63
|
Inning
|
62
|
40
|
17
|
Balls
|
1470
|
1076
|
291
|
Runs
|
1008
|
971
|
377
|
Wickets
|
19
|
28
|
17
|
BBI
|
3/18
|
3/16
|
3/20
|
BBM
|
4/83
|
3/16
|
3/20
|
Average
|
53.05
|
34.67
|
22.17
|
Economy
|
4.11
|
5.41
|
7.77
|
Strike Rate
|
77.3
|
38.4
|
17.1
|
4 wicket haul
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5 wicket haul
|
0
|
0
|
0
Steve Smith Number of Catches in All Format
Steve Smith has taken 288 catches in International cricket.