[Updated] Steve Smith Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

Steve Smith Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in cricket. Australia consistently remains in the top 5 rankings of all formats.

And all the credit goes to the great players Australia produces. It’s home to cricket icons like Don Bradman and Shane Warne. One such player who’s destined to be included in the Hall of Fame is Steve Smith.

He’s often compared to Don Bradman in terms of his test cricket performances and is among the top batsmen in the world. He has also served as the captain and vice-captain of the Australian national team in the past. Smith was also involved in a ball-tampering scandal in 2018 and suspended as captain.

However, he gained redemption and has stayed out of trouble since. Smith was prominent in Australia’s title win at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and Test Championship 2023.

Steve Smith is an extraordinary top-order batsman, fielder and occasionally bowls as well. Today, we take a look at Steve Smith’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Steve Smith Stats and Key Achievements

Steve Smith is often considered the best test batsman since Don Bradman. His economy and average are par to none and Smith has consistently outperformed other batsmen in test matches. He also served as the captain and vice-captain of the Australia National team and showed his skills as a leader and good cricketer. Smith can bowl as well and is a remarkable fielder. He comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 102 142 63 Inning 181 126 51 Not Out 22 15 11 Runs 9320 4939 1008 Highest Score 239 164 90 Average 58.61 44.49 25.2 Balls Faced 17292 5643 805 Strike Rate 53.89 87.52 125.21 100s 32 12 0 50s 39 29 4 Fours 1026 435 85 Sixes 52 47 24 Catch 168 81 39 Stumpings 0 0 0

Steve Smith ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Steve Smith has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australia squad that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his statistics below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 20 Not Outs 2 Aggregate 834 Highest Score 105 Average 46.33 50s 8 100s 1 Ducks 0 Scoring Rate 89.58 Opened Batting 0 Catches 8

Bowling Overs 33 Balls 198 Maidens 0 Runs Conceded 190 Wickets 2 Average 95 4 Wickets in Innings 0 Best 1/6 Economy Rate 5.76 Strike Rate 99

Steve Smith Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Steve Smith has scored 44 international centuries - 32 in Test, 12 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.

Steve Smith Total Runs

Steve Smith has scored 15,308 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 102 142 63 Inning 181 126 51 Runs 9320 4939 1008

Steve Smith Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Steve Smith is 239 in test cricket, 164* in ODI, and 90 in T20I.

Steve Smith Total Wickets

Steve Smith is primarily a top-order batsman but does bowl from time to time. He is a right-arm leg spinner and began his career as an all-rounder.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 102 142 63 Inning 62 40 17 Balls 1470 1076 291 Runs 1008 971 377 Wickets 19 28 17 BBI 3/18 3/16 3/20 BBM 4/83 3/16 3/20 Average 53.05 34.67 22.17 Economy 4.11 5.41 7.77 Strike Rate 77.3 38.4 17.1 4 wicket haul 0 0 0 5 wicket haul 0 0 0

Steve Smith Number of Catches in All Format

Steve Smith has taken 288 catches in International cricket.