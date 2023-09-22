[Updated] Steve Smith Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

All Steve Smith records: Check the key highlights of Australian batsman Steve Smith’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Steve Smith Stats 2023: Australia is a five-time winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup and is considered the most dominant team in cricket. Australia consistently remains in the top 5 rankings of all formats.

And all the credit goes to the great players Australia produces. It’s home to cricket icons like Don Bradman and Shane Warne. One such player who’s destined to be included in the Hall of Fame is Steve Smith.

He’s often compared to Don Bradman in terms of his test cricket performances and is among the top batsmen in the world. He has also served as the captain and vice-captain of the Australian national team in the past. Smith was also involved in a ball-tampering scandal in 2018 and suspended as captain.

However, he gained redemption and has stayed out of trouble since. Smith was prominent in Australia’s title win at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and Test Championship 2023.

Steve Smith is an extraordinary top-order batsman, fielder and occasionally bowls as well. Today, we take a look at Steve Smith’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Steve Smith Stats and Key Achievements

Steve Smith is often considered the best test batsman since Don Bradman. His economy and average are par to none and Smith has consistently outperformed other batsmen in test matches. He also served as the captain and vice-captain of the Australia National team and showed his skills as a leader and good cricketer. Smith can bowl as well and is a remarkable fielder. He comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

102

142

63

Inning

181

126

51

Not Out

22

15

11

Runs

9320

4939

1008

Highest Score

239

164

90

Average

58.61

44.49

25.2

Balls Faced

17292

5643

805

Strike Rate

53.89

87.52

125.21

100s

32

12

0

50s

39

29

4

Fours

1026

435

85

Sixes

52

47

24

Catch

168

81

39

Stumpings

0

0

0

Steve Smith ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Steve Smith has played in two ICC ODI World Cups and was part of the Australia squad that won the 2015 World Cup. You can check out his statistics below.

Batting & Fielding

Innings

20

Not Outs

2

Aggregate

834

Highest Score

105

Average

46.33

50s

8

100s

1

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

89.58

Opened Batting

0

Catches

8

 

Bowling

Overs

33

Balls

198

Maidens

0

Runs Conceded

190

Wickets

2

Average

95

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

1/6

Economy Rate

5.76

Strike Rate

99

Steve Smith Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Steve Smith has scored 44 international centuries - 32 in Test, 12 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.

Steve Smith Total Runs

Steve Smith has scored 15,308 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

102

142

63

Inning

181

126

51

Runs

9320

4939

1008

Steve Smith Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Steve Smith is 239 in test cricket, 164* in ODI, and 90 in T20I.

Steve Smith Total Wickets

Steve Smith is primarily a top-order batsman but does bowl from time to time. He is a right-arm leg spinner and began his career as an all-rounder.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

102

142

63

Inning

62

40

17

Balls

1470

1076

291

Runs

1008

971

377

Wickets

19

28

17

BBI

3/18

3/16

3/20

BBM

4/83

3/16

3/20

Average

53.05

34.67

22.17

Economy

4.11

5.41

7.77

Strike Rate

77.3

38.4

17.1

4 wicket haul

0

0

0

5 wicket haul

0

0

0

Steve Smith Number of Catches in All Format

Steve Smith has taken 288 catches in International cricket.
