List of strategic bridges made by India in 2019-2020

Strategic Bridges made by India: The Government of India has built up many strategic bridges either on the long-pending demand of people or to ease the military movement. The strategic bridges provide relief to people, helps in increasing tourism in interior areas, cut down the travel time between two places, providing smooth connectivity for the military movement, catering army as well as infrastructure development requirements. Check the list of the important strategic bridges made by India in 2019-20.

1- Ujh and Basantar Bridges

The then Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the One-kilometre long Ujh bridge in Kathua district, 617.40-metre long Basantar bridge in Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir on July 20, 2019. The Ujh and Basantar Bridges are a great achievement by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with a cost of approximately INR 50 crore and INR 41.7 crore respectively. These bridges provided relief to the local people of border villages of Kathua and Samba sector as road connectivity used to get disrupted during Monsoon. Also, they provide smooth connectivity and are vital for the Army for deployment on border areas.

2- Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge

The then Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over Shyok river (known as the river of death) on October 21, 2019. The bridge connects Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh. The Bridge also connects the people of Ladakh and all interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. The Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge is a 430-metre long bridge between Karakoram and Chang Chenmo ranges. It is built at an altitude of about 15,000 feet using Micro Piling Technology.

Col Chewang Rinchen was born on November 11, 1931, in Ladakh and is called Lion of Ladakh for defending Leh and Partapur sector. He has been awarded Maha Vir Chakra twice.

3- Sisseri River Bridge

The then Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Sisseri River Bridge built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over Sikang river on November 15, 2019. The 200 metres long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road provides connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang and has cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours. The bridge will also be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway.

4- Daporijo Bridge

Amidst the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed Daporijo bridge over Subansiri river on April 20, 2020, and was inaugurated by CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. The bridge is built to connect the strategic Line of Communication in Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge is constructed in a record time of 27 days and has been upgraded from class 24 tons to class 40 tons. This means that heavier vehicles can also pass through this bridge catering for not only Army requirements but the future infrastructure development requirements of Upper Subansiri district.

Bridge on Daporijo river links LAC (Line of Actual Control) between India and China. All supplies, rations, constructional material and medicines pass over this bridge. Old Bridge developed cracks which could lead to a major catastrophe-- on July 26, 1992, a passenger bus fell off the bridge leaving no survivors. The difficult and dangerous launch was completed in record time adhering to all COVID-19 precautions.

These are the strategic bridges made by the Government of India on the long-pending demand of people and to ease the military movement, military supplies, to cut down the travel time, etc. in the year 2019-2020.

