List of Olympics Host Cities

Check the complete list of host cities of both the Summer and Winter Olympics.
Created On: Jan 20, 2022 18:01 IST
Modified On: Jan 20, 2022 18:19 IST
List of Olympics Host Cities: 2022 Winter Olympics or Beijing 2022 is all set to take place from 4 February 2022 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China. With this, Beijing will become the only city in the world to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

Ahead of the upcoming multi-sport event, let us take a look at the host cities of both the Summer and Winter Olympics. 

Summer Olympics Host Cities

City and Country

Year

Summer Olympics

Opening and Closing Ceremony

Athens (Greece)

1896

I

6 April 1896

-

15 April 1896

Paris (France)

1900

II

14 May 1900

-

28 October 1900

St. Louis (US)

1904

III

1 July 1904

-

23 November 1904

London (UK)

1908

IV

27 April 1908

-

31 October 1908

Stockholm (Sweden)

1912

V

6 July 1912

-

22 July 1912

Berlin (Germany)

1916

VI

Cancelled due to WWI

Antwerp (Belgium)

1920

VII

14 August 1920

-

12 September 1920

Paris (France)

1924

VIII

5 July 1924

-

27 July 1924

Amsterdam (Netherlands)

1928

IX

28 July 1928

-

12 August 1928

Los Angeles  (US)

1932

X

30 July 1932

-

14 August 1932

Berlin (Germany)

1936

XI

1 August 1936

-

16 August 1936

Tokyo (Japan)

1940

XII

Cancelled due to WWII

London (UK)

1944

XIII

London (UK)

1948

XIV

29 July 1948

-

14 August 1948

Helsinki (Finland)

1952

XV

19 July 1952

-

Melbourne (Australia)

1956

XVI

22 November 1956

-

8 December 1956

Rome (Italy)

1960

XVII

25 August 1960

-

11 September 1960

Tokyo (Japan)

1964

XVIII

10 October 1964

-

24 October 1964

Mexico City (Mexico)

1968

XIX

12 October 1968

-

27 October 1968

Munich (West Germany)

1972

XX

26 August 1972

-

11 September 1972

Montreal (Canada)

1976

XXI

17 July 1976

-

1 August 1976

Moscow (Soviet Union)

1980

XXII

19 July 1980

-

3 August 1980

Los Angeles (US)

1984

XXIII

28 July 1984

-

12 August 1984

Seoul (South Korea)

1988

XXIV

17 September 1988

-

2 October 1988

Barcelona (Spain)

1992

XXV

25 July 1992

-

9 August 1992

Atlanta (US)

1996

XXVI

19 July 1996

-

4 August 1996

Sydney (Australia)

2000

XXVII

15 September 2000

-

1 October 2000

Athens (Greece)

2004

XXVIII

13 August 2004

-

29 August 2004

Beijing (China)

2008

XXIX

8 August 2008

-

24 August 2008

London (UK)

2012

XXX

27 July 2012

-

12 August 2012

Rio de Janeiro

2016

XXXI

5 August 2016

-

21 August 2016

Tokyo (Japan)

2020

XXXII

23 July 2021

-

8 August 2021

Paris (France)

2024

XXXIII

26 July 2024

-

11 August 2024

Los Angeles (US)

2028

XXXIV

21 July 2028

-

6 August 2028

Brisbane (Australia)

2032

XXXV

23 July 2032

-

8 August 2032

Winter Olympics Host Cities

City and Country

Year

Winter Olympics

Opening and Closing Ceremony

Chamonix (France)

1924

I

25 January 1924

-

5 February 1924

St. Moritz (Switzerland)

1928

II

11 February 1928

-

19 February 1928

Lake Placid (US)

1932

III

4 February 1932

-

15 February 1932

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)

1936

IV

6 February 1936

-

16 February 1936

Sapporo (Japan)

1940

V

Cancelled due to WWII

Cortina d'Ampezzo

1944

V

St. Moritz (Switzerland)

1948

V

30 January 1948

-

8 February 1948

Oslo (Norway)

1952

VI

14 February 1952

-

25 February 1952

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy)

1956

VII

26 January 1956

-

5 February 1956

Squaw Valley (US)

1960

VIII

18 February 1960

-

28 February 1960

Innsbruck (Austria)

1964

IX

29 January 1964

-

9 February 1964

Grenoble (France)

1968

X

6 February 1968

-

18 February 1968

Sapporo (Japan)

1972

XI

3 February 1972

-

13 February 1972

Innsbruck (Austria)

1976

XII

4 February 1976

-

15 February 1976

Lake Placid (US)

1980

XIII

13 February 1980

-

24 February 1980

Sarajevo (Yugoslavia)

1984

XIV

7 February 1984

-

19 February 1984

Calgary (Canada)

1988

XV

13 February 1988

-

28 February 1988

Albertville (France)

1992

XVI

8 February 1992

-

23 February 1992

Lillehammer (Norway)

1994

XVII

12 February 1994

-

27 February 1994

Nagano (Japan)

1998

XVIII

7 February 1998

-

22 February 1998

Salt Lake City (US)

2002

XIX

8 February 2002

-

24 February 2002

Turin (Italy)

2006

XX

10 February 2006

-

26 February 2006

Vancouver (Canada)

2010

XXI

12 February 2010

-

28 February 2010

Sochi (Russia)

2014

XXII

7 February 2014

-

23 February 2014

Pyeongchang (South Korea)

2018

XXIII

9 February 2018

-

25 February 2018

Beijing (China)

2022

XXIV

4 February 2022

-

20 February 2022

Milan–Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy)

2026

XXV

6 February 2026

-

22 February 2026

List of Olympics Host Cities: Key Highlights

1- London is the only city to have hosted Summer Olympics thrice--1908, 1948, and 2012.

2- Athens (1896, 2004), Tokyo (1964, 2020), Paris (1900, 1924), and Los Angeles (1932, 1984) have hosted the Summer Olympics twice. 

3- Beijing will soon become the only city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

4- St. Moritz (1928, 1948), Innsbruck (1964, 1976), Lake Placid (1932, 1980) are the only cities to have hosted Winter Olympics twice.

5- The United States has hosted the maximum number of Summer (5 times) as well as the Winter Olympics (4 times). 

6- Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

7- Cortina d'Ampezzo has hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics and will host the 2026 Winter Olympics. 

8- Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics. 

9- India has not hosted any Olympics so far. 

Also Read | Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule

 

FAQ

Which country has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics?

Beijing will soon become the only city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics. It hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics and will host the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How many times Australia has hosted the Olympics?

Australia has hosted Summer Olympics twice in 1956 and 2000 and will host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Which country has hosted the Summer Olympics the most number of times?

The United States has hosted the maximum number of Summer (4 times) as well as the Winter Olympics (4 times). It will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.
