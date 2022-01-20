List of Olympics Host Cities: 2022 Winter Olympics or Beijing 2022 is all set to take place from 4 February 2022 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China. With this, Beijing will become the only city in the world to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

Ahead of the upcoming multi-sport event, let us take a look at the host cities of both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Summer Olympics Host Cities

City and Country Year Summer Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremony Athens (Greece) 1896 I 6 April 1896 - 15 April 1896 Paris (France) 1900 II 14 May 1900 - 28 October 1900 St. Louis (US) 1904 III 1 July 1904 - 23 November 1904 London (UK) 1908 IV 27 April 1908 - 31 October 1908 Stockholm (Sweden) 1912 V 6 July 1912 - 22 July 1912 Berlin (Germany) 1916 VI Cancelled due to WWI Antwerp (Belgium) 1920 VII 14 August 1920 - 12 September 1920 Paris (France) 1924 VIII 5 July 1924 - 27 July 1924 Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1928 IX 28 July 1928 - 12 August 1928 Los Angeles (US) 1932 X 30 July 1932 - 14 August 1932 Berlin (Germany) 1936 XI 1 August 1936 - 16 August 1936 Tokyo (Japan) 1940 XII Cancelled due to WWII London (UK) 1944 XIII London (UK) 1948 XIV 29 July 1948 - 14 August 1948 Helsinki (Finland) 1952 XV 19 July 1952 - Melbourne (Australia) 1956 XVI 22 November 1956 - 8 December 1956 Rome (Italy) 1960 XVII 25 August 1960 - 11 September 1960 Tokyo (Japan) 1964 XVIII 10 October 1964 - 24 October 1964 Mexico City (Mexico) 1968 XIX 12 October 1968 - 27 October 1968 Munich (West Germany) 1972 XX 26 August 1972 - 11 September 1972 Montreal (Canada) 1976 XXI 17 July 1976 - 1 August 1976 Moscow (Soviet Union) 1980 XXII 19 July 1980 - 3 August 1980 Los Angeles (US) 1984 XXIII 28 July 1984 - 12 August 1984 Seoul (South Korea) 1988 XXIV 17 September 1988 - 2 October 1988 Barcelona (Spain) 1992 XXV 25 July 1992 - 9 August 1992 Atlanta (US) 1996 XXVI 19 July 1996 - 4 August 1996 Sydney (Australia) 2000 XXVII 15 September 2000 - 1 October 2000 Athens (Greece) 2004 XXVIII 13 August 2004 - 29 August 2004 Beijing (China) 2008 XXIX 8 August 2008 - 24 August 2008 London (UK) 2012 XXX 27 July 2012 - 12 August 2012 Rio de Janeiro 2016 XXXI 5 August 2016 - 21 August 2016 Tokyo (Japan) 2020 XXXII 23 July 2021 - 8 August 2021 Paris (France) 2024 XXXIII 26 July 2024 - 11 August 2024 Los Angeles (US) 2028 XXXIV 21 July 2028 - 6 August 2028 Brisbane (Australia) 2032 XXXV 23 July 2032 - 8 August 2032

Winter Olympics Host Cities

City and Country Year Winter Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremony Chamonix (France) 1924 I 25 January 1924 - 5 February 1924 St. Moritz (Switzerland) 1928 II 11 February 1928 - 19 February 1928 Lake Placid (US) 1932 III 4 February 1932 - 15 February 1932 Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) 1936 IV 6 February 1936 - 16 February 1936 Sapporo (Japan) 1940 V Cancelled due to WWII Cortina d'Ampezzo 1944 V St. Moritz (Switzerland) 1948 V 30 January 1948 - 8 February 1948 Oslo (Norway) 1952 VI 14 February 1952 - 25 February 1952 Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) 1956 VII 26 January 1956 - 5 February 1956 Squaw Valley (US) 1960 VIII 18 February 1960 - 28 February 1960 Innsbruck (Austria) 1964 IX 29 January 1964 - 9 February 1964 Grenoble (France) 1968 X 6 February 1968 - 18 February 1968 Sapporo (Japan) 1972 XI 3 February 1972 - 13 February 1972 Innsbruck (Austria) 1976 XII 4 February 1976 - 15 February 1976 Lake Placid (US) 1980 XIII 13 February 1980 - 24 February 1980 Sarajevo (Yugoslavia) 1984 XIV 7 February 1984 - 19 February 1984 Calgary (Canada) 1988 XV 13 February 1988 - 28 February 1988 Albertville (France) 1992 XVI 8 February 1992 - 23 February 1992 Lillehammer (Norway) 1994 XVII 12 February 1994 - 27 February 1994 Nagano (Japan) 1998 XVIII 7 February 1998 - 22 February 1998 Salt Lake City (US) 2002 XIX 8 February 2002 - 24 February 2002 Turin (Italy) 2006 XX 10 February 2006 - 26 February 2006 Vancouver (Canada) 2010 XXI 12 February 2010 - 28 February 2010 Sochi (Russia) 2014 XXII 7 February 2014 - 23 February 2014 Pyeongchang (South Korea) 2018 XXIII 9 February 2018 - 25 February 2018 Beijing (China) 2022 XXIV 4 February 2022 - 20 February 2022 Milan–Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) 2026 XXV 6 February 2026 - 22 February 2026

List of Olympics Host Cities: Key Highlights

1- London is the only city to have hosted Summer Olympics thrice--1908, 1948, and 2012.

2- Athens (1896, 2004), Tokyo (1964, 2020), Paris (1900, 1924), and Los Angeles (1932, 1984) have hosted the Summer Olympics twice.

3- Beijing will soon become the only city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

4- St. Moritz (1928, 1948), Innsbruck (1964, 1976), Lake Placid (1932, 1980) are the only cities to have hosted Winter Olympics twice.

5- The United States has hosted the maximum number of Summer (5 times) as well as the Winter Olympics (4 times).

6- Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

7- Cortina d'Ampezzo has hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics and will host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

8- Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

9- India has not hosted any Olympics so far.

