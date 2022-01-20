List of Olympics Host Cities
List of Olympics Host Cities: 2022 Winter Olympics or Beijing 2022 is all set to take place from 4 February 2022 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing, China. With this, Beijing will become the only city in the world to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.
Ahead of the upcoming multi-sport event, let us take a look at the host cities of both the Summer and Winter Olympics.
Summer Olympics Host Cities
|
City and Country
|
Year
|
Summer Olympics
|
Opening and Closing Ceremony
|
Athens (Greece)
|
1896
|
I
|
6 April 1896
-
15 April 1896
|
Paris (France)
|
1900
|
II
|
14 May 1900
-
28 October 1900
|
St. Louis (US)
|
1904
|
III
|
1 July 1904
-
23 November 1904
|
London (UK)
|
1908
|
IV
|
27 April 1908
-
31 October 1908
|
Stockholm (Sweden)
|
1912
|
V
|
6 July 1912
-
22 July 1912
|
Berlin (Germany)
|
1916
|
VI
|
Cancelled due to WWI
|
Antwerp (Belgium)
|
1920
|
VII
|
14 August 1920
-
12 September 1920
|
Paris (France)
|
1924
|
VIII
|
5 July 1924
-
27 July 1924
|
Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|
1928
|
IX
|
28 July 1928
-
12 August 1928
|
Los Angeles (US)
|
1932
|
X
|
30 July 1932
-
14 August 1932
|
Berlin (Germany)
|
1936
|
XI
|
1 August 1936
-
16 August 1936
|
Tokyo (Japan)
|
1940
|
XII
|
Cancelled due to WWII
|
London (UK)
|
1944
|
XIII
|
London (UK)
|
1948
|
XIV
|
29 July 1948
-
14 August 1948
|
Helsinki (Finland)
|
1952
|
XV
|
19 July 1952
-
|
Melbourne (Australia)
|
1956
|
XVI
|
22 November 1956
-
8 December 1956
|
Rome (Italy)
|
1960
|
XVII
|
25 August 1960
-
11 September 1960
|
Tokyo (Japan)
|
1964
|
XVIII
|
10 October 1964
-
24 October 1964
|
Mexico City (Mexico)
|
1968
|
XIX
|
12 October 1968
-
27 October 1968
|
Munich (West Germany)
|
1972
|
XX
|
26 August 1972
-
11 September 1972
|
Montreal (Canada)
|
1976
|
XXI
|
17 July 1976
-
1 August 1976
|
Moscow (Soviet Union)
|
1980
|
XXII
|
19 July 1980
-
3 August 1980
|
Los Angeles (US)
|
1984
|
XXIII
|
28 July 1984
-
12 August 1984
|
Seoul (South Korea)
|
1988
|
XXIV
|
17 September 1988
-
2 October 1988
|
Barcelona (Spain)
|
1992
|
XXV
|
25 July 1992
-
9 August 1992
|
Atlanta (US)
|
1996
|
XXVI
|
19 July 1996
-
4 August 1996
|
Sydney (Australia)
|
2000
|
XXVII
|
15 September 2000
-
1 October 2000
|
Athens (Greece)
|
2004
|
XXVIII
|
13 August 2004
-
29 August 2004
|
Beijing (China)
|
2008
|
XXIX
|
8 August 2008
-
24 August 2008
|
London (UK)
|
2012
|
XXX
|
27 July 2012
-
12 August 2012
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
2016
|
XXXI
|
5 August 2016
-
21 August 2016
|
Tokyo (Japan)
|
2020
|
XXXII
|
23 July 2021
-
8 August 2021
|
Paris (France)
|
2024
|
XXXIII
|
26 July 2024
-
11 August 2024
|
Los Angeles (US)
|
2028
|
XXXIV
|
21 July 2028
-
6 August 2028
|
Brisbane (Australia)
|
2032
|
XXXV
|
23 July 2032
-
8 August 2032
Winter Olympics Host Cities
|
City and Country
|
Year
|
Winter Olympics
|
Opening and Closing Ceremony
|
Chamonix (France)
|
1924
|
I
|
25 January 1924
-
5 February 1924
|
St. Moritz (Switzerland)
|
1928
|
II
|
11 February 1928
-
19 February 1928
|
Lake Placid (US)
|
1932
|
III
|
4 February 1932
-
15 February 1932
|
Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)
|
1936
|
IV
|
6 February 1936
-
16 February 1936
|
Sapporo (Japan)
|
1940
|
V
|
Cancelled due to WWII
|
Cortina d'Ampezzo
|
1944
|
V
|
St. Moritz (Switzerland)
|
1948
|
V
|
30 January 1948
-
8 February 1948
|
Oslo (Norway)
|
1952
|
VI
|
14 February 1952
-
25 February 1952
|
Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy)
|
1956
|
VII
|
26 January 1956
-
5 February 1956
|
Squaw Valley (US)
|
1960
|
VIII
|
18 February 1960
-
28 February 1960
|
Innsbruck (Austria)
|
1964
|
IX
|
29 January 1964
-
9 February 1964
|
Grenoble (France)
|
1968
|
X
|
6 February 1968
-
18 February 1968
|
Sapporo (Japan)
|
1972
|
XI
|
3 February 1972
-
13 February 1972
|
Innsbruck (Austria)
|
1976
|
XII
|
4 February 1976
-
15 February 1976
|
Lake Placid (US)
|
1980
|
XIII
|
13 February 1980
-
24 February 1980
|
Sarajevo (Yugoslavia)
|
1984
|
XIV
|
7 February 1984
-
19 February 1984
|
Calgary (Canada)
|
1988
|
XV
|
13 February 1988
-
28 February 1988
|
Albertville (France)
|
1992
|
XVI
|
8 February 1992
-
23 February 1992
|
Lillehammer (Norway)
|
1994
|
XVII
|
12 February 1994
-
27 February 1994
|
Nagano (Japan)
|
1998
|
XVIII
|
7 February 1998
-
22 February 1998
|
Salt Lake City (US)
|
2002
|
XIX
|
8 February 2002
-
24 February 2002
|
Turin (Italy)
|
2006
|
XX
|
10 February 2006
-
26 February 2006
|
Vancouver (Canada)
|
2010
|
XXI
|
12 February 2010
-
28 February 2010
|
Sochi (Russia)
|
2014
|
XXII
|
7 February 2014
-
23 February 2014
|
Pyeongchang (South Korea)
|
2018
|
XXIII
|
9 February 2018
-
25 February 2018
|
Beijing (China)
|
2022
|
XXIV
|
4 February 2022
-
20 February 2022
|
Milan–Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy)
|
2026
|
XXV
|
6 February 2026
-
22 February 2026
List of Olympics Host Cities: Key Highlights
1- London is the only city to have hosted Summer Olympics thrice--1908, 1948, and 2012.
2- Athens (1896, 2004), Tokyo (1964, 2020), Paris (1900, 1924), and Los Angeles (1932, 1984) have hosted the Summer Olympics twice.
3- Beijing will soon become the only city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.
4- St. Moritz (1928, 1948), Innsbruck (1964, 1976), Lake Placid (1932, 1980) are the only cities to have hosted Winter Olympics twice.
5- The United States has hosted the maximum number of Summer (5 times) as well as the Winter Olympics (4 times).
6- Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics.
7- Cortina d'Ampezzo has hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics and will host the 2026 Winter Olympics.
8- Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.
9- India has not hosted any Olympics so far.
Also Read | Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule