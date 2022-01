Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: The 2022 Winter Olympics will start on 4 February 2022 and will conclude on 20 February 2022. The upcoming multi-sport event will be hosted by Beijing, China. With this, Beijing becomes the first city in the world to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held on 4 February 2022 at the Beijing National Stadium. A total of 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports will take place. The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on 20 February 2022 at the Beijing National Stadium.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule

Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony 4 February 2022

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Alpine Skiing 6 February 2022 Men's Downhill (Medal Event) 7 February 2022 Women's Giant Slalom Run 1 Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 (Medal Event) 8 February 2022 Men's Super-G (Medal Event) 9 February 2022 Women's Slalom Run 1 Women's Slalom Run 2 (Medal Event) 10 February 2022 Men's Alpine Combined Downhill Men's Alpine Combined Slalom (Medal Event) 11 February 2022 Women's Super-G (Medal Event) 13 February 2022 Men's Giant Slalom Run 1 Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 (Medal Event) 15 February 2022 Women's Downhill

(Medal Event) 16 February 2022 Men's Slalom Run 1 Men's Slalom Run 2 (Medal Event) 17 February 2022 Women's Alpine Combined Downhill Women's Alpine Combined Slalom (Medal Event) 19 February 2022 Mixed Team Parallel Big 1/8 Finals Mixed Team Parallel Big 1/4 Finals Mixed Team Parallel 1/2 Finals Mixed Team Parallel Small Final (Medal Event) Mixed Team Parallel Big Final (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Bobsleigh 13 February 2022 Women's Monobob Heat 1 Women's Monobob Heat 2 14 February 2022 Women's Monobob Heat 3 Women's Monobob Heat 4 (Medal Event) 2-man Heat 1 2-man Heat 2 15 February 2022 2-man Heat 3 2-man Heat 4 (Medal Event) 18 February 2022 2-woman Heat 1 2-woman Heat 2 19 February 2022 4-man Heat 1 4-man Heat 2 2-woman Heat 3 2-woman Heat 4 (Medal Event) 20 February 2022 4-man Heat 3 4-man Heat 4 (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Biathlon 5 February 2022 Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M) (Medal Event) 7 February 2022 Women's 15km Individual (Medal Event) 8 February 2022 Men's 20km Individual (Medal Event) 11 February 2022 Women's 7.5km Sprint (Medal Event) 12 February 2022 Men's 10km Sprint (Medal Event) 13 February 2022 Women's 10km Pursuit (Medal Event) Men's 12.5km Pursuit (Medal Event) 15 February 2022 Men's 4x7.5km Relay (Medal Event) 16 February 2022 Women's 4x6km Relay (Medal Event) 18 February 2022 Men's 15km Mass Start (Medal Event) 19 February 2022 Women's 12.5km Mass Start (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Cross-Country Skiing 5 February 2022 Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon (Medal Event) 6 February 2022 Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon (Medal Event) 8 February 2022 Women's Sprint Free Qualification Men's Sprint Free Qualification Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals Women's Sprint Free Semifinals Men's Sprint Free Semifinals Women's Sprint Free Final (Medal Event) Men's Sprint Free Final (Medal Event) 10 February 2022 Women's 10km Classic (Medal Event) 11 February 2022 Men's 15km Classic (Medal Event) 12 February 2022 Women's 4 x 5km Relay (Medal Event) 13 February 2022 Men's 4 x 10km Relay (Medal Event) 16 February 2022 Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals Women's Team Sprint Classic Final (Medal Event) Men's Team Sprint Classic Final (Medal Event) 19 February 2022 Men's 50km Mass Start Free (Medal Event) 20 February 2022 Women's 30km Mass Start Free (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Curling 2 February 2022 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1 SWE vs GBR AUS vs USA NOR vs CZE CHN vs SUI 3 February 2022 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 AUS vs CHN SWE vs CZE USA vs ITA GBR vs CAN Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3 ITA vs SUI USA vs NOR Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4 NOR vs CAN SUI vs GBR CHN vs SWE CZE vs AUS 4 February 2022 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5 SWE vs AUS CAN vs SUI ITA vs NOR Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6 CZE vs ITA CHN vs CAN GBR vs AUS SWE vs USA 5 February 2022 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7 AUS vs NOR SUI vs SWE Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8 CHN vs USA CZE vs GBR SWE vs CAN AUS vs ITA Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9 GBR vs ITA NOR vs CHN CZE vs SUI USA vs CAN 6 February 2022 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10 USA vs CZE GBR vs CHN Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11 NOR vs SWE AUS vs SUI ITA vs CHN CAN vs CZE Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12 CAN vs AUS

ITA vs SWE SUI vs USA NOR vs GBR 7 February 2022 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13 SUI vs NOR CAN vs ITA USA vs GBR CZE vs CHN Mixed Doubles Semi-final MIxed Doubles Semi-final 8 February 2022 Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game (Medal Event) Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game (Medal Event) 9 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 1 DEN vs CAN USA vs ROC NOR vs SUI CHN vs SWE 10 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 1 GBR vs SUI DEN vs CHN SWE vs JPN ROC vs USA Men's Round Robin Session 2 USA vs SWE NOR vs CAN CHN vs ROC GBR vs ITA CAN vs KOR SWE vs GBR USA vs DEN CHN vs SUI 11 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 3 SUI vs ROC GBR vs USA SWE vs ITA DEN vs CHN USA vs CHN CAN vs JPN SUI vs ROC KOR vs GBR Men's Round Robin Session 4 ROC vs DEN GBR vs NOR CAN vs SUI 12 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 4 SWE vs CAN KOR vs ROC JPN vs DEN Men's Round Robin Session 5 ITA vs CHN CAN vs SWE DEN vs SUI USA vs NOR ROC vs JPN DEN vs SUI GBR vs USA SWE vs CHN 13 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 6 NOR vs SWE CHN vs GBR USA vs CAN ITA vs ROC DEN vs GBR USA vs SWE KOR vs CHN SUI vs CAN Men's Round Robin Session 7 GBR vs DEN SUI vs ITA CHN vs USA 14 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 7 CHN vs JPN CAN vs ROC USA vs KOR Men's Round Robin Session 8 CAN vs ITA DEN vs NOR ROC vs SWE SUI vs GBR SUI vs SWE GBR vs CAN JPN vs KOR DEN vs ROC 15 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 9 ROC vs NOR CAN vs CHN SUI vs USA SWE vs DEN CHN vs ROC SWE vs DEN USA vs SUI GBR vs JPN Men's Round Robin Session 10 SWE vs GBR ITA vs USA NOR vs CHN ROC vs CAN 16 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 10 CAN vs USA SUI vs KOR CHN vs GBR Men's Round Robin Session 11 CHN vs SUI GBR vs ROC ITA vs DEN KOR vs DEN JPN vs USA ROC vs SWE CAN vs CHN 17 February 2022 Men's Round Robin Session 12 DEN vs USA SWE vs SUI CAN vs GBR NOR vs ITA JPN vs SUI ROC vs GBR DEN vs CAN KOR vs SWE Men's Semi-final Men's Semi-final 18 February 2022 Men's Bronze Medal Game (Medal Event) Women's Semi-final Women's Semi-final 19 February 2022 Men's Gold Medal Game (Medal Event) Women's Bronze Medal Game (Medal Event) 20 February 2022 Women's Gold Medal Game (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Freestyle Skiing 3 February 2022 Women's Moguls Qualification 1 Men's Moguls Qualification 1 5 February 2022 Men's Moguls Qualification 2 Men's Moguls Final 1 Men's Moguls Final 2 Men's Moguls Final 3 (Medal Event) 6 February 2022 Women's Moguls Qualification 2 Women's Moguls Final 1 Women's Moguls Final 2 Women's Moguls Final 3 (Medal Event) 7 February 2022 Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1 Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2 Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3 Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1 Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2 Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3 8 February 2022 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 (Medal Event) 9 February 2022 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 (Medal Event) 10 February 2022 Mixed Team Aerials Final 1 Mixed Team Aerials Final 2 (Medal Event) 13 February 2022 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 Women's Aerials Qualification 1 Women's Aerials Qualification 2 14 February 2022 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 (Medal Event) Men's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 Women's Aerials Final 1 Women's Aerials Final 2 (Medal Event) 15 February 2022 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 (Medal Event) Men's Aerials Qualification 1 Men's Aerials Qualification 2 16 February 2022 Men's Aerials Final 1 Men's Aerials Final 2 (Medal Event) 17 February 2022 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 Women's Ski Cross Seeding Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals Women's Ski Cross Semifinals Women's Ski Cross Small Final Women's Ski Cross Big Final (Medal Event) 18 February 2022 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 (Medal Event) Men's Ski Cross Seeding Men's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals Men's Ski Cross Quarterfinals Men's Ski Cross Semifinals Men's Ski Cross Small Final Men's Ski Cross Big Final (Medal Event) 19 February 2022 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Figure Skating 4 February 2022 Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program Team Event - Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance Team Event - Pair Skating - Short Program 6 February 2022 Team Event - Women Single Skating - Short Program Team Event - Men Single Skating - Free Skating 7 February 2022 Team Event - Pair Skating - Free Skating Team Event - Ice Dance - Free Dance Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating (Medal Event) 8 February 2022 Men Single Skating - Short Program 10 February 2022 Men Single Skating - Free Skating (Medal Event) 12 February 2022 Ice Dance - Rhythm Dance 14 February 2022 Ice Dance - Free Dance (Medal Event) 15 February 2022 Women Single Skating - Short Program 17 February 2022 Women Single Skating - Free Skating (Medal Event) 18 February 2022 Pair Skating - Short Program 19 February 2022 Pair Skating - Free Skating (Medal Event) 20 February 2022 Exhibition Gala

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Ice Hockey 3 February 2022 Women's Preliminary Round - Group A CAN vs SUI FIN vs USA Women's Preliminary Round - Group B CZE vs CHN SWE vs JPN 4 February 2022 Women's Preliminary Round - Group A ROC vs SUI Women's Preliminary Round - Group B DEN vs CHN 5 February 2022 Women's Preliminary Round - Group A CAN vs FIN USA vs ROC Women's Preliminary Round - Group B JPN vs DEN CZE vs SWE 6 February 2022 Women's Preliminary Round - Group B CHN vs JPN Women's Preliminary Round - Group A SUI vs USA 7 February 2022 Women's Preliminary Round - Group A ROC vs CAN SUI vs FIN Women's Preliminary Round - Group B DEN vs CZE CHN vs SWE 8 February 2022 Women's Preliminary Round - Group A USA vs CAN FIN vs ROC Women's Preliminary Round - Group B JPN vs CZE SWE vs DEN 9 February 2022 Men's Preliminary Round - Group B ROC vs SUI CZE vs DEN 10 February 2022 Men's Preliminary Round - Group C SWE vs LAT FIN vs SVK Men's Preliminary Round - Group A USA vs CHN CAN vs GER 11 February 2022 Men's Preliminary Round - Group B DEN vs ROC CZE vs SUI Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals Men's Preliminary Round - Group C SWE vs SVK LAT vs FIN 12 February 2022 Men's Preliminary Round - Group A CAN vs USA GER vs CHN Men's Preliminary Round - Group B ROC vs CZE SUI vs DEN Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals 13 February 2022 Men's Preliminary Round - Group C SVK vs LAT FIN vs SWE Men's Preliminary Round - Group A CHN vs CAN USA vs GER 14 February 2022 Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals Women's Play-offs Quarterfinals 15 February 2022 Men's Qualification Play-off Men's Qualification Play-off Men's Qualification Play-off Men's Qualification Play-off 16 February 2022 Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals Women's Bronze Medal Game (Medal Event) 17 February 2022 Women's Gold Medal Game (Medal Event) 18 February 2022 Men's Play-offs Semifinals Men's Play-offs Semifinals 19 February 2022 Men's Bronze Medal Game (Medal Event) 20 February 2022 Men's Gold Medal Game (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Luge 5 February 2022 Men's Singles Run 1 Men's Singles Run 2 6 February 2022 Men's Singles Run 3 Men's Singles Run 4 (Medal Event) 7 February 2022 Women's Singles Run 1 Women's Singles Run 2 8 February 2022 Women's Singles Run 3 Women's Singles Run 4 (Medal Event) 9 February 2022 Doubles Run 1 Doubles Run 2 (Medal Event) 10 February 2022 Team Relay Competition (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Nordic Combined 9 February 2022 Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country (Medal Event) 15 February 2022 Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Trial Round Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km, Cross-Country (Medal Event) 17 February 2022 Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Trial Round Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Competition Round Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Snowboard 5 February 2022 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 6 February 2022 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2 Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 (Medal Event) Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 1 Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification Run 2 7 February 2022 Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1 Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 2 Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 3 (Medal Event) 8 February 2022 Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification Run Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Run Women's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals Men's Parallel Giant Slalom 1/8 Finals Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Quarterfinals Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Semifinals Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final (Medal Event) Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final (Medal Event) Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final (Medal Event) Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final (Medal Event) 9 February 2022 Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1 Women's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2 Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1 Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2 Women's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals Women's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals Women's Snowboard Cross Semifinals Women's Snowboard Cross Small Final Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final (Medal Event) 10 February 2022 Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1 Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2 Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 (Medal Event) Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 1 Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding Run 2 Men's Snowboard Cross 1/8 Finals Men's Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals Men's Snowboard Cross Semifinals Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final Men's Snowboard Cross Big Final (Medal Event) 11 February 2022 Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1 Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2 Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 (Medal Event) 12 February 2022 Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Semifinals Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Small Final Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Big Final (Medal Event) 14 February 2022 Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1 Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2 Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3 15 February 2022 Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 Women's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 (Medal Event) Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 1 Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 2 Men's Snowboard Big Air Final Run 3 (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Ski Jumping 5 February 2022 Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification Men's Normal Hill Individual Qualification Round Women's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition Women's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round Women's Normal Hill Individual Final Round (Medal Event) 6 February 2022 Men's Normal Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition Men's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round (Medal Event) 7 February 2022 Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition Mixed Team 1st Round Mixed Team Final Round 11 February 2022 Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification Men's Large Hill Individual Qualification Round 12 February 2022 Men's Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Competition Men's Large Hill Individual 1st Round Men's Large Hill Individual Final Round (Medal Event) 14 February 2022 Men's Team Trial Round for Competition Men's Team 1st Round Men's Team Final Round (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Skeleton 10 February 2022 Men Heat 1 Men Heat 2 11 February 2022 Women Heat 1 Women Heat 2 Men Heat 3 Men Heat 4 (Medal Event) 12 February 2022 Women Heat 3 Women Heat 4 (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Speed Skating 5 February 2022 Women's 3000m (Medal Event) 6 February 2022 Men's 5000m (Medal Event) 7 February 2022 Women's 1500m (Medal Event) 8 February 2022 Men's 1500m (Medal Event) 10 February 2022 Women's 5000m (Medal Event) 11 February 2022 Men's 10000m (Medal Event) 12 February 2022 Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals Men's 500m (Medal Event) 13 February 2022 Men's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals Women's 500m (Medal Event) 15 February 2022 Women's Team Pursuit Semifinals Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals Women's Team Pursuit Final D Women's Team Pursuit Final C Men's Team Pursuit Final D Men's Team Pursuit Final C Women's Team Pursuit Final B (Medal Event) Women's Team Pursuit Final A (Medal Event) Men's Team Pursuit Final B (Medal Event) Men's Team Pursuit Final A (Medal Event) 17 February 2022 Women's 1000m (Medal Event) 18 February 2022 Men's 1000m (Medal Event) 19 February 2022 Men's Mass Start Semifinals Women's Mass Start Semifinals Men's Mass Start Final (Medal Event) Women's Mass Start Final (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule - Short Track Speed Skating 5 February 2022 Women's 500m - Heats Men's 1000m - Heats Mixed Team Relay - Quarterfinals Mixed Team Relay - Semifinals Mixed Team Relay - Final B Mixed Team Relay - Final A (Medal Event) 7 February 2022 Women's 500m - Quarterfinals Men's 1000m - Quarterfinals Women's 500m - Semifinals Men's 1000m - Semifinals Women's 500m - Final B Women's 500m - Final A (Medal Event) Men's 1000m - Final B Men's 1000m - Final A (Medal Event) 9 February 2022 Men's 1500m - Quarterfinals Women's 1000m - Heats Men's 1500m - Semifinals Women's 3000m Relay - Semifinals Men's 1500m - Final B Men's 1500m - Final A (Medal Event) 11 February 2022 Women's 1000m - Quarterfinals Men's 500m - Heats Women's 1000m - Semifinals Men's 5000m Relay - Semifinals Women's 1000m - Final B Women's 1000m - Final A (Medal Event) 13 February 2022 Men's 500m - Quarterfinals Men's 500m - Semifinals Women's 3000m Relay - Final B Women's 3000m Relay - Final A (Medal Event) Men's 500m - Final B Men's 500m - Final A (Medal Event) 16 February 2022 Women's 1500m - Quarterfinals Women's 1500m - Semifinals Men's 5000m Relay - Final B Men's 5000m Relay - Final A (Medal Event) Women's 1500m - Final B Women's 1500m - Final A (Medal Event)

Winter Olympics 2022 Closing Ceremony 20 February 2022

The above-mentioned schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympics is subject to change owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | List of Olympics Host Cities