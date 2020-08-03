Sunil Chhetri Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education and Football Career

Sunil Chhetri is an Indian Professional Footballer who plays as a striker and is the captain of the National Football team of India and the Indian Super League side Bengaluru. He is also known as Captain Fantastic. Under his captaincy, India won many titles in football. Today, the ace footballer turns 36.

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami Biography: Early Life, Illness, Death, Awards, Football and Cricket Career

Sunil Chhetri: Birth, Education and Early Life

Sunil Chhetri was born on August 3, 1984, in Secunderabad, India to KB Chhetri (father) and Sushila Chhetri (mother). Sunil's father is a retired officer from the EME Corps of the Indian Army while his mother played for the Nepal Women's National Team along with her twin sister. He did his schooling from Bahai School, Sikkim and graduated from Asutosh College, Kolkata. Sunil Chhetri has a sister Bandana Chhetri. During his initial years, Sunil's family was undergoing a financial crisis and he didn't have enough money to complete his goals.

Sunil Chhetri: Football Career

Sunil Chhetri began his football career with Mohun Bagan Athletic Club of the National Football League after playing with City FC of New Delhi. During his first in 2002-03, he scored four goals and the club finished at 7th in the table. In 2003-04 season, Chhetri managed to score only two goals and the club finished at 9th in the table. In his last season with Mohun Bagan, he scored two goals and the club finished at 8th in the table.

In 2005, Chhetri left Mohun Bagan and joined Jagathit Cotton and Textile Football Club (JCT FC) and played 2005-06 season, where he scored 3 goals and the club finished at 6th place. In the 2006-07 season, Chhetri scored 11 goals and the club finished at second place.

During his first season at I-League or Hero I-League, Chhetri scored 7 goals and JCT finished at third.

In the next season at I-League, Chhetri signed for East Bengal and the team won the match by 3-1 against Chirag United.

On May 22, 2009, Chhetri signed a two-year contract with another fellow I-League side, Dempo, with a clause that allowed him to leave for trials abroad in the future.

On August 30, 2009, as per a report by Hindustan Times, Chhetri signed a three-year contract with English Football League Championship side Queens Park Rangers but was denied a work permit by the British government as India were not in the top 70 of the FIFA World Rankings.

On March 24, 2010, Chhetri signed Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer (MLS), becoming the first Indian to play in MLS and the third to play outside Asia. On April 14, 2010, Chhetri made his debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup qualification play-in game against the Colorado Rapids in which he started but ended up with a yellow card and was substituted out of the game at half-time as Kansas City lost the match 1–2. On July 23, 2020, it was announced that he will play against the Manchester United, which sparked controversy as Chhetri had not played any league match. On July 25, 2020, Chhetri played against Manchester United as a substitute for Teal Bunbury and Kansas City team won the match 2-1. On July 25, 2010, it was announced that Chhetri will be competing for the Indian National Team till the end of the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. On February 5, 2011, Chhetri officially left the team.

On February 10, 2011, Sunil Chhetri was signed by Chirag United for 2010-11 season. On April 3, 2011, Chhetri scored his first goal for Chirag United against his former Club Dempo but the latter won the match 4-2.

On July 2011, Mohun Bagan announced that Chhetri has signed a one year deal with the club.

On July 4, 2012, Chhetri signed a two-year contract with Sporting Lisbon and would play as a reserve team member. He made a debut with Segunda Liga against S.C. Freamunde in the 85th minute and Sporting CP B won the match by 2-0.

Novak Djokovic Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Wife, Career and More

