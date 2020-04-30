Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami Biography: Early Life, Illness, Death, Awards, Football and Cricket Career

Subimal Goswami aka Chuni Goswami was an Indian International Footballer and first-class Cricketer. Chuni Goswami was the Captain of the 1962 Asian Games Gold-medal winning team and he also represented Bengal in first-class Cricket matches. Chuni Goswami died at the age of 82 after suffering from prolonged illness.

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami: Early Life

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami was born on January 15, 1938, in Kishoreganj District in Bengal (now in Bangladesh). Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami was married to Basanti and the couple has a son Sudipto.

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami: Illness and Death

Chuni Goswami was suffering from many diseases such as sugar, prostate, and nerve problems from the past few months. On April 30, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami was rushed to a city hospital in the day and took his last breath in the evening after a cardiac arrest in Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami: Football Career

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami played for a single club-- Mohun Bagan-- throughout his entire career. He received many offers from other clubs as well but chose to play for Mohun Bagan. From 1956 to 1964, Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer.

In 1964, at the age of 8 years, Goswami joined the Mohun Bagan club's Junior team and was a part of the team till 1954. In 1954, Goswami became a part of the Mohun Bagan Senior team and played as a striker till his retirement in 1968. From 1960-1964, Goswami was the captain for 5 seasons.

In 1956, Goswami made his International debut for India. He played 50 international matches for India-- Olympics, Asian Games, Asia Cup and Merdeka Cup. In 1962, under his captaincy, India won Gold Medal in Asian Games and in 1964, India won Silver Medal in Tel Aviv and Merdeka Cup.

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami: Cricket Career

During 1962-63, Chuni Goswami made his first-class cricket debut for Bengal in Ranji Trophy. Goswami was a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium pacer. After his retirement from Football, Goswami focussed on playing Cricket and led Bengal cricket team to Ranji Trophy final in 1972. Goswami played 46 first-class cricket matches in his entire career and scored 1592 runs and took 47 wickets.

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami: Awards

Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami won many awards during his Cricket and Football career as well as post-retirement.

1962-- Best Striker of Asia Award

1963-- Arjuna award

1983-- Padma Shri award

2005-- Mohun Bagan Ratna

