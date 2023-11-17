Quick Links

[Updated] Suryakumar Yadav Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All Suryakumar Yadav records: Suryakumar Yadav, a formidable batter with a 360-degree attacking approach, effortlessly wields a repertoire of shots, some of which are not confined to conventional cricket manuals but find a place in the strategic playbook crafted by AB de Villiers.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Nov 17, 2023, 21:44 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Catches in All Format
Suryakumar Yadav Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Catches in All Format

Suryakumar Yadav Stats 2023: Born on September 14, 1990, Surya Kumar Yadav commands a prominent role as an international cricketer hailing from India, showcasing his prowess in both ODI and T20I formats. Presently, he assumes the vital position of vice-captain within the esteemed Indian National Cricket Team for T20I engagements. Yadav boasts a comprehensive representation for India across all three cricketing formats, demonstrating his versatility on the field.

ALSO READ| Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav Stats and Key Achievements

Dynamic Cricketing Profile of Suryakumar Yadav: In the high-stakes arena of the Indian Premier League, Yadav dons the colours of the Mumbai Indians, contributing significantly to their success. Furthermore, he assumes the mantle of vice-captaincy for both the Mumbai Indians and the Mumbai-based team in the domestic cricket circuit. His impactful presence underscores his commitment and leadership in the cricketing realm, making him an integral force on multiple fronts.

Career statistics

Competition

ODI

T20I

FC

Matches

31

53

82

Runs scored

775

1841

5,628

Batting average

27.79

46.02

43.62

100s/50s

0/4

3/15

14/29

Top score

72*

117

200

Balls bowled

12

1,154

Wickets

0

24

Bowling average

-

22.91

5 wickets in innings

0

10 wickets in match

0

Best bowling

4/47

Catches/stumpings

16/–

37/–

106/–

Suryakumar Yadav ODI World Cup Stats 2023

SKY had a rather dismal World Cup campaign with his highest score coming against England against whom he scored 49 of 47 balls.

Match

Batting

Bowling
 

Innings

Runs

Balls Faced

S/R

4s

6s

No

Wickets

BB

RC

ER

Mds

Wds

Nb

4s

6s

C&B

IND vs NZ 21st Match

1

2

4

50

0

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IND vs ENG 29th Match

1

49

47

104.26

4

1

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IND vs SL 33rd Match

1

12

9

133.33

2

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IND vs SA 37th Match

1

22

14

157.14

5

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IND vs NED 45th Match

1

2

1

200

0

0

1

0

12

17

8.5

0

0

0

0

2

0

IND vs NZ 1st Semi-Final

1

1

2

50

0

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Suryakumar Yadav Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

In his sole Test appearance against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav contributed a modest eight runs, and as of the present moment, he remains devoid of a Test century to his name. Despite participating in 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs), accumulating 433 runs with a respectable batting average of 28, Yadav has yet to notch a century in the ODI format. His highest ODI score stands at 64, a feat achieved against the West Indies.

However, the T20 International arena tells a different tale of Yadav's batting prowess. With an impressive record, he boasts three centuries, distinguishing himself as the fastest player to achieve this milestone in T20I history. Remarkably, he achieved this feat in just 45 games, securing the second position after Rohit Sharma for the highest number of centuries in T20I cricket. Yadav's rapid ascent in the T20 format underscores his exceptional skill and impact on the international stage.

ALSO READ| Most Sixes in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup

Runs

Balls

S/R

4s

6s

Opponent

117

55

212.72

14

6

England

111

51

219

11

7

New Zealand

112

51

219.6

7

9

Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav's Total Runs

Suryakumar Yadav, a formidable batter with a 360-degree attacking approach, effortlessly wields a repertoire of shots, some of which are not confined to conventional cricket manuals but find a place in the strategic playbook crafted by AB de Villiers.

Suryakumar Yadav Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Catches in All Format

Exhibiting a penchant for making batting appear seamless, Yadav left an indelible mark during his impactful four-year tenure with the Mumbai Indians, commencing in 2018. This period witnessed Mumbai Indians clinching the IPL title twice, a feat substantially attributed to Yadav's remarkable contribution of over 1700 runs, executed at a striking rate hovering around 140. His dynamic batting prowess played a pivotal role in securing triumphs for the team on multiple occasions.

ALSO READ| Highest Batting Average in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

 

M

Inn

NO

Runs

Test

1

1

0

8

ODI

36

34

5

755

T20I

53

50

10

1841

IPL

139

124

22

3249

Total

229

209

37

5853

Suryakumar Yadav Total Wickets

Format

Mat

Wkts

ODIs

36

0

T20Is

53

-

FC

82

24

Suryakumar Yadav Highest Scores in All Formats

Suryakumar Yadav's international debut materialized in 2021, and it was a striking commencement. In his very first T20 International (T20I) appearance, he exhibited audacity by dispatching the initial delivery bowled by Jofra Archer for a six. This bold move set the tone for his burgeoning international career.

Early on, Yadav showcased his mettle by notching up two half-centuries in the initial trio of T20Is. However, the following year witnessed a standout performance where he played a phenomenal innings, scoring 117 runs off 55 balls. Despite his exceptional effort, India fell short in the face of a formidable target set by England, who posted a massive 215 runs in the game. Yadav's explosive batting display during that match underscored his ability to make a significant impact even in challenging situations.

ALSO READ| Most Ducks in ICC ODI World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav Number of Catches in All Format

Format

Mat

Catches

ODIs

36

17

T20Is

53

37

FC

82

106

List A

138

76

ALSO READ|

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept