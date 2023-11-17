Suryakumar Yadav Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Catches in All Format

Suryakumar Yadav Stats 2023: Born on September 14, 1990, Surya Kumar Yadav commands a prominent role as an international cricketer hailing from India, showcasing his prowess in both ODI and T20I formats. Presently, he assumes the vital position of vice-captain within the esteemed Indian National Cricket Team for T20I engagements. Yadav boasts a comprehensive representation for India across all three cricketing formats, demonstrating his versatility on the field. ALSO READ| Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav Stats and Key Achievements Dynamic Cricketing Profile of Suryakumar Yadav: In the high-stakes arena of the Indian Premier League, Yadav dons the colours of the Mumbai Indians, contributing significantly to their success. Furthermore, he assumes the mantle of vice-captaincy for both the Mumbai Indians and the Mumbai-based team in the domestic cricket circuit. His impactful presence underscores his commitment and leadership in the cricketing realm, making him an integral force on multiple fronts. Career statistics Competition ODI T20I FC Matches 31 53 82 Runs scored 775 1841 5,628 Batting average 27.79 46.02 43.62 100s/50s 0/4 3/15 14/29 Top score 72* 117 200 Balls bowled 12 – 1,154 Wickets 0 – 24 Bowling average – - 22.91 5 wickets in innings – – 0 10 wickets in match – – 0 Best bowling – – 4/47 Catches/stumpings 16/– 37/– 106/– Suryakumar Yadav ODI World Cup Stats 2023 SKY had a rather dismal World Cup campaign with his highest score coming against England against whom he scored 49 of 47 balls.

Match Batting Bowling Innings Runs Balls Faced S/R 4s 6s No Wickets BB RC ER Mds Wds Nb 4s 6s C&B IND vs NZ 21st Match 1 2 4 50 0 0 0 - - - - - - - - - - IND vs ENG 29th Match 1 49 47 104.26 4 1 0 - - - - - - - - - - IND vs SL 33rd Match 1 12 9 133.33 2 0 0 - - - - - - - - - - IND vs SA 37th Match 1 22 14 157.14 5 0 0 - - - - - - - - - - IND vs NED 45th Match 1 2 1 200 0 0 1 0 12 17 8.5 0 0 0 0 2 0 IND vs NZ 1st Semi-Final 1 1 2 50 0 0 0 - - - - - - - - - - Suryakumar Yadav Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level) In his sole Test appearance against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav contributed a modest eight runs, and as of the present moment, he remains devoid of a Test century to his name. Despite participating in 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs), accumulating 433 runs with a respectable batting average of 28, Yadav has yet to notch a century in the ODI format. His highest ODI score stands at 64, a feat achieved against the West Indies. However, the T20 International arena tells a different tale of Yadav's batting prowess. With an impressive record, he boasts three centuries, distinguishing himself as the fastest player to achieve this milestone in T20I history. Remarkably, he achieved this feat in just 45 games, securing the second position after Rohit Sharma for the highest number of centuries in T20I cricket. Yadav's rapid ascent in the T20 format underscores his exceptional skill and impact on the international stage.

ALSO READ| Most Sixes in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Runs Balls S/R 4s 6s Opponent 117 55 212.72 14 6 England 111 51 219 11 7 New Zealand 112 51 219.6 7 9 Sri Lanka Suryakumar Yadav's Total Runs Suryakumar Yadav, a formidable batter with a 360-degree attacking approach, effortlessly wields a repertoire of shots, some of which are not confined to conventional cricket manuals but find a place in the strategic playbook crafted by AB de Villiers.

Exhibiting a penchant for making batting appear seamless, Yadav left an indelible mark during his impactful four-year tenure with the Mumbai Indians, commencing in 2018. This period witnessed Mumbai Indians clinching the IPL title twice, a feat substantially attributed to Yadav's remarkable contribution of over 1700 runs, executed at a striking rate hovering around 140. His dynamic batting prowess played a pivotal role in securing triumphs for the team on multiple occasions.