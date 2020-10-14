SVAMITVA Scheme: Impact of the scheme on revenue collection and property rights

SVAMITVA stands for Survey of villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas.

On 10, October, 2020 (Sunday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (ownership) Scheme through video conferencing. He asserted that it was a historic move that will set to transform rural India and empower millions of Indians.

Each card will get a unique identification number which will be similar to the Aadhar Card.

It is also said that the move will pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones. Also, this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by representatives state governments."

No doubt this is for the first time ever that such a large-scale exercise consisting the most modern means of technology is being carried out mainly to benefit millions of rural property owners. And that is why it is a historic move. Also, surveys are done with the help of Drones.

About SVAMITVA Scheme

It was launched on 24 April, 2020 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and is a central sector scheme.

Purpose of the Scheme

The main purpose is to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties. This has been done so that they can use their property for economic purposes. And also enable them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits from the Bank.

Implementation of the scheme

For surveying the land parcels in the rural inhabited areas a modern technology is used that is Drone technology under the scheme.

In a phase-wise manner, the survey shall be done across the country over a period of four years (2020-2024).

It is proposed as a Central Sector scheme with a projected outlay of around Rs. 79.65 crores for the pilot phase. That is from FY 2020-2021.

Now, what do you understand by Pilot Phase?

In the Pilot Phase that is from 2020-21 about 1 lakh villages in the states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttrakhand, and Karnataka are being covered and few border villages of Punjab & Rajasthan, along with the establishment of Continuous Operating System (CORS) stations’ network across Punjab & Rajasthan, are being covered.

An MoU has been signed by these six states with the Survey of India for a drone survey of rural areas and for the implementation of the scheme. In fact, the digital property card format has also finalised by the states and the villages that are to be covered for a drone-based survey. Whereas, States of Punjab and Rajasthan have signed MoU with Survey of India for the establishment of the CORS network to assist in future drone flying activities.

With the help of this launch under the SVAMITVA Scheme, around 1 lakh property holders will be able to download their property cards via an SMS link that will be delivered on their mobile phones. It would be followed by the physical distribution of the property cards by the respective state governments. These beneficiaries are from around 763 villages across six states.

Objectives of the Scheme

- In rural India, to bring financial stability to the citizens.

- For rural planning, accurate land records.

- Determination of property tax.

- By various departments, GIS Maps can be leveraged.

- Property related disputes will be reduced.

- Better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan.

It is said that in the country, there are about 6.62 lakh villages which will eventually be covered in this scheme in the coming four years.

One more thing to remember is that different states have different nomenclature for Property Cards. Like

In Haryana 'Title Deed'.

In Karnataka, 'Rural Property Ownership Records (RPOR)

In Maharashtra,' Sannad'.

In Uttarakhand, 'Svamitva Abhilekh'.

In Uttar Pradesh, 'Gharauni'.

Stakeholders that are involved are:

- Nodal Ministry (Ministry of Panchayati Raj)

- Survey of India (Technology Implementation Agency)

- State Revenue Department

- Property owner

- Local District authorities

- State Panchayati Raj Department

- Gram Panchayat (GP)

- National Informatics Centre (NIC)

Source: PIB

