TAPAS-BH-201 Drone vs Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drone: Know all the specifications and differences

TAPAS-BH-201 Drone vs Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drone: India and Pakistan have a long history of wars between them. There have been four major wars between India and Pakistan in the 20th Century.

The wars took place in the years 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999. All of these wars resulted in the loss of Pakistan. Pakistan is now adopting stealth strategies to gain an advantage in collecting information.

For this purpose, they have purchased the Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drone from Turkey. This drone has proved its usefulness in recent wars (Russia-Ukraine War and Azerbaijan- Armenia War or Nagorno-Karabakh war).

The availability of such drones in Pakistan has further given impetus to the need to develop indigenous drones to obtain a strategic advantage.

India is already developing a drone that can be used for armed missions and surveillance. The name of the drone is TAPAS-BH-201.

TAPAS-BH-201 stands for Tactical Airborne Platform-Beyond Horizon-201. It is an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone and is also known as Rustom drone.

Let us look at the specifications and differences between the two drones.

TAPAS-BH-201 - Specifications

Source: IDRW.org

TAPAS-BH-201 has a length of 9.5 metres and a wingspan of 20.6 metres

It has a weight of 1800 kg.

It delivers 100 hp power.

The indigenously developed engine can generate 130-180 hp power.

The top speed of TAPAS-BH-201 is 224 km/hr

These drones can stay in the air for up to 24 hours at an altitude of 35000 feet.

It can attack perform surveillance and attack at a range of 1000 km.

In recent tests, the TAPAS-BH-201 drones were able to fly for 18 hours at an altitude of 28000 feet.

Capable of carrying a payload of 350 kg

Powered by twin NPO-Saturn 36MT turboprop engines

Now let us look at the specifications of the Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drones.

Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drone - Specifications

Manufactured by the Turkish company Bayraktar Defence, the Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drones are medium-altitude long-range UAVs.

Source: Wikipedia

This radio-controlled drone can be controlled in a range of 4000 km.

It can be equipped with MAM-L (Mini Akıllı Mühimmat-Lazer) missiles.

It is equipped with a 105 hp engine.

It can remain airborne for 27 hours after takeoff.

It can carry a 150 kg weapon.

The total weight carried by this drone is around 700 kg.

It can fly at speeds of 130 km/hr to 222 km/hr.

It can fly at an altitude of 18000-25000 feet above the sea level.

TAPAS-BH-201 vs Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drone Difference

The TAPAS-BH-201 is larger than the Baykar Bayraktar TB2 Drone in length and also has faster speeds. Also, it can operate at much higher altitudes than the TB 2 Drone and carry a higher payload than the TB 2 Drone.

The capacity of TAPAS-BH-201 can be enhanced with the latest technological advancements, which the DRDO is testing.