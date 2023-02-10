Teddy Bear Was Invented In Honor Of President Theodore Roosevelt: Check The Original Story Here!

Teddy day is celebrated every year on 10 February during the hearty Valentine's week. The celebration of all things cute, on this day a teddy is given to one's near dear ones as a gesture of affection but did you know that story behind the cuddly stuffed animal bear?

The Teddy bear was invented in honor of the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt whose other name is Teddy. Makes sense?

Let's find out the original story of the teddy bear here!

Who was Theodore Roosevelt?

Theodore Roosevelt, popularly known as Teddy, was the 26th President of the United States in 1901.

Teddy was an outdoorsman and naturalist, he loved to explore the natural world.

He protected over 200 million acres of public land, where he established the U.S. Forest Service, as well as five National Parks during his presidency.

Source: Wikipedia

But what does this have to do with the stuffed animal bears? Let's know more!

Teddy Bear: The Original story

In 1902, Teddy Roosevelt accepted a hunting invitation from Mississippi governor, Andrew Longino and they went on with their guide named Holt Collier, who knew the land well.

Collier was determined to help an eager Roosevelt to find a black bear so on the second day of their excursion, Collier encountered one.

Collier decided to tie the bear up for Roosevelt however, when Roosevelt saw this, he was astonished.

Roosevelt declared his dislike of the scene and said that such an act would be unsportsmanlike.

This news of Roosevelt's act of compassion spread like wildfire around the United States.

Right after that cartoonist Clifford Berryman of the Washington Post produced the sensational cartoon at the top of this blog explaining the event.

Source: Wikipedia

Teddy Bear: Formation And Fame

Like everyone else, a couple in Brooklyn, New York, Rose, and Morris Michtom got a glimpse of the event after the incident was publicized nationally in an editorial cartoon.

The couple owned a penny candy shop and decided that they would make a stuffed plush bear doll and display it in the window to honor the President and his compassionate act.

They cut out some pieces of fabric and sewed on some button eyes and displayed it on their window.

The stuffed toy was called Teddy’s Bear. It was an overnight hit! People loved it so much that the Mitchtoms had to ask if they could use Roosevelt’s name for the bear and Roosevelt obliged.

Now, Instead of selling candy, the couple decided to start the Ideal Toy Company, which went on to produce a multi-generational love of Teddy Bears.

The First Teddy Bear

The first to play with the Teddy Bear were Roosevelt’s children.

It is said that as a gift the Michtom’s gave the first bear to Kermit Roosevelt, who was thirteen at the time.

In 1984, the world's first teddy bear museum was set up in Petersfield, Hampshire, England.

In 1990, a similar foundation was set up in Naples, Florida, United States.

They were closed in 2006 and 2005 and the bears were sold in auctions.

There are many other teddy bear museums around the world today.

This bear proved to be a constant reminder to the children of the tenderness of their father and his deep connection to the natural world.

