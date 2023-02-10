Valentines Picture Personality Test: Couple You Choose Reveals Your True Romantic Personality Traits

Valentines Personality Test: Valentine's Week 2023 is being celebrated all over the world. Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14th February annually. Valentine's Week is celebrated over 7 days. The Valentine’s Day List includes Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).

Today, we have put together 5 different pictures of couples in love to identify your love language. In this Valentine’s Personality Test, choose a couple that you think looks like an ideal couple madly in love then check the results to know what your choice says about your romantic personality traits as well as your love language. The 5 love languages are based on the five love languages introduced by Dr. Gary Chapman in his book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts’. These five love languages are: Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Physical Touch, and Quality Time. This information can be extremely helpful in improving relationships, as it allows individuals to understand and cater to their own love language needs, as well as the love language needs of their partners.

Valentines Personality Test: Choose A Couple To Know Your True Romantic Personality Traits

#1 Your Love language is Quality Time

If you chose Couple #1, your romantic traits reveal that you enjoy spending quality time with your partner. If you or your partner has Quality Time as the primary love language, it is essential to make an effort to spend focused, undivided time together. This could be as simple as cooking dinner together or taking a walk and talking about each other’s day. It is a way of showing them that you both love and appreciate each other, and it will deepen the emotional connection in your relationship.

#2 Your Love language is Receiving Gifts

If you chose Couple #2, your romantic traits that you enjoy Receiving Gifts. If you or your partner has Receiving Gifts as the primary love language, it is essential to make an effort to give them gifts quite often and not just on special occasions. This could be as simple as bringing home their favorite chocolate or an anklet from a nearby market or surprising them with a special gift on a special occasion. A simple gesture such as a handwritten note or vacation surprise can have a profound impact on someone who has receiving gifts as their primary love language.

#3 Your Love language is Words of Affirmation

If you chose Couple #3, your romantic traits reveal that you enjoy Words of Affirmation. If you or your partner has Words of Affirmation as the primary love language, it is essential to make a conscious effort to express your love through verbal affirmations. Expressing love through words of affirmation doesn’t have to be elaborate or grandiose. Simple acts like leaving a kind note or sending a text message expressing appreciation can make a big difference in each other’s day. For example, complimenting someone on their intelligence may be more meaningful to them than complimenting their physical appearance.

#4 Your Love language is Acts of Service

If you chose Couple #4, your romantic traits reveal that you enjoy Acts of Service. If you or your partner has Acts of Service as the primary love language, it is essential to pay attention to the tasks you both do on a daily basis and see how you can help each other. This can be as simple as taking care of the groceries or helping with the cleaning or making breakfast to eat together or changing car oil or holding a door for them or offering them your jacket or shawl during winter, etc. It is a way of showing them that you love, care, and appreciate them, and it will deepen the emotional connection in your relationship.

#5 Your Love language is Physical Touch

If you chose Couple #5, your romantic traits that you enjoy Physical Touch. If you or your partner has Physical Touch as the primary love language, it is essential to make an effort to be physically affectionate with them. This could be as simple as holding their hand while walking, giving them a hug when they arrive home, or rubbing their back while they are relaxing. These acts of physical affection will show them that you love and appreciate them, and they will deepen the emotional connection in your relationship.

Tell us in comments: Did you enjoy the Valentines Picture Personality Test?

Check out more personality tests to know yourself truly!