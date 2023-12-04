Quick Links

Telugu Titans Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Telugu Titans Team 2023: Having secured the title of the league's priciest player with an impressive auction fee of Rs. 2.61 CR, Sehrawat is now in prime physical condition, poised to make a resounding impact. As the harbinger of good fortune for Telugu Titans, he aspires to lead his side to triumph with renewed vigour and unparalleled skill in PKL Season 10.

Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi: Based in Vishakapatnam and Hyderabad, Telugu Titans compete in the Pro Kabaddi League, showcasing exceptional prowess on the mat. A proud franchise of Veera Sports, helmed by Mr. Srinivas Sreeramaneni from Vaya Group and Mr. Mahesh Kolli from Greenko Group, the Titans epitomize the spirit of relentless determination. The G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad and the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vishakapatnam serve as the battlegrounds where the Titans showcase their mettle during home matches. These venues bear witness to the team's unyielding pursuit of victory.

In the Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans etched their mark by clinching playoff berths in Seasons 2 and 4. Season 2 witnessed a gripping semi-final clash where the Titans, despite a valiant effort, succumbed to the Bengaluru Bulls with a narrow margin of 38-39. Charting a strategic course for Season 9, Telugu Titans secured the services of the esteemed Manjeet Chillar, a stalwart defender in PKL, appointing him as the Assistant Coach. This move solidifies the team's commitment to augmenting its competitive edge and achieving greater heights in the exhilarating realm of professional kabaddi.

All You Need to Know About Telugu Titans Team and Squad 2023

Entering PKL Season 10 with a formidable lineup, Telugu Titans are under the adept guidance of Coach Srinivas Reddy, and the reins of leadership firmly held by the illustrious India skipper, Pawan Sehrawat. Notably, Sehrawat recently shattered records by becoming the league's most expensive player, an accolade reflective of his exceptional prowess on the kabaddi turf.

In the preceding season, the Indian captain donned the colours of Tamil Thalaivas but faced a challenging setback when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in the opening game. Despite being limited to a mere eight minutes of play throughout the season, Sehrawat's resilience and unwavering commitment to recovery underscore his determination.

Raiders

Rajnish, Vinay, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam, Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Mohit, Milad Jabbari

Defenders

Parvesh, Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin, Ankit, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Pandurang Pawar

All-rounders

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S, Omkar R. More, Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Who is the owner of Telugu Titans?

The triumvirate behind Veera Sports comprises Srini Sreeramaneni, a key figure in Core Green Group, Mahesh Kolli, the founder-president and Joint Management Director of Greenko Group, and Gautham Nedurumalli from NED Group.

At the helm of Core Green Group, headquartered in Hyderabad, Mr Srinivas Sreeramaneni assumes the pivotal role of Managing Director. This conglomerate is distinguished by its diverse business portfolio, spanning sugar, fuels, agricultural products, and bio-sciences. Mr. Sreeramaneni's stewardship extends beyond the corporate realm, as he brings intelligent and astute strategies to the management of the Telugu Titans team.

On the energy frontier, Greenko Group stands as a trailblazer in providing clean energy solutions, encompassing solar, hydropower, natural gas, and biomass projects. Spearheading this innovative enterprise is Mr. Mahesh Kolli, serving as the founder-president and Joint Management Director. His leadership not only propels the success of Greenko Group but also contributes to the robust management of the Telugu Titans, fortifying the team's competitive edge.

Telugu Titans Match Schedule in PKL 10

In the inaugural clash of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, the Telugu Titans locked horns with the formidable Gujrat Titans. The intense face-off unfolded on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for a thrilling display of kabaddi prowess. 

Date

Match

Teams

Score

Venue

December 02, 2023

1

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

38 - 32

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 09, 2023

15

U.P. Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

  

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 13, 2023

21

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

  

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 16, 2023

26

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

  

Badminton Hall in Balewadi sports complex, Pune

December 22, 2023

35

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

  

SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 24, 2023

39

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

  

SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 30, 2023

47

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

  

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 01, 2024

51

Telugu Titans vs Telugu Titans

  

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 06, 2024

59

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

  

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 09, 2024

64

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

  

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 12, 2024

67

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

  

SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur

January 19, 2024

79

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

  

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 20, 2024

81

Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas

  

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 22, 2024

85

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

  

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 24, 2024

88

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

  

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 30, 2024

97

Telugu Titans vs Telugu Titans

  

Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

February 03, 2024

103

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans

  

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 10, 2024

114

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

  

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 13, 2024

119

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

  

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16, 2024

123

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

  

Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula

February 20, 2024

130

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

  

Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula

The match, a testament to the league's competitive spirit, commenced precisely at 08:00 PM IST, marking the commencement of what promises to be an exhilarating season of kabaddi action.

Telugu Titans Top Players and Points

As Telugu Titans gear up for the upcoming battles, Pawan Sehrawat emerges as their linchpin raider, a seasoned force with an impressive track record. With a remarkable tally of 987 raid points amassed over 105 PKL matches, Sehrawat is no stranger to the spotlight, boasting 29 super raids that underscore his exceptional skill and strategic acumen on the kabaddi mat.

Defensive prowess finds its embodiment in Parvesh Bhainswal, who stands poised to be the defensive linchpin for the Titans. Having etched his name in the annals of Pro Kabaddi League history, Bhainswal has notched up an impressive 302 tackle points across 122 matches, showcasing a tenacity that poses a formidable challenge to rival raiders.

