Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi: Based in Vishakapatnam and Hyderabad, Telugu Titans compete in the Pro Kabaddi League, showcasing exceptional prowess on the mat. A proud franchise of Veera Sports, helmed by Mr. Srinivas Sreeramaneni from Vaya Group and Mr. Mahesh Kolli from Greenko Group, the Titans epitomize the spirit of relentless determination. The G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad and the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vishakapatnam serve as the battlegrounds where the Titans showcase their mettle during home matches. These venues bear witness to the team's unyielding pursuit of victory.

In the Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans etched their mark by clinching playoff berths in Seasons 2 and 4. Season 2 witnessed a gripping semi-final clash where the Titans, despite a valiant effort, succumbed to the Bengaluru Bulls with a narrow margin of 38-39. Charting a strategic course for Season 9, Telugu Titans secured the services of the esteemed Manjeet Chillar, a stalwart defender in PKL, appointing him as the Assistant Coach. This move solidifies the team's commitment to augmenting its competitive edge and achieving greater heights in the exhilarating realm of professional kabaddi.

Entering PKL Season 10 with a formidable lineup, Telugu Titans are under the adept guidance of Coach Srinivas Reddy, and the reins of leadership firmly held by the illustrious India skipper, Pawan Sehrawat. Notably, Sehrawat recently shattered records by becoming the league's most expensive player, an accolade reflective of his exceptional prowess on the kabaddi turf.

All You Need to Know About Telugu Titans Team and Squad 2023

In the preceding season, the Indian captain donned the colours of Tamil Thalaivas but faced a challenging setback when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in the opening game. Despite being limited to a mere eight minutes of play throughout the season, Sehrawat's resilience and unwavering commitment to recovery underscore his determination.

Raiders Rajnish, Vinay, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam, Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Mohit, Milad Jabbari Defenders Parvesh, Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin, Ankit, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Pandurang Pawar All-rounders Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S, Omkar R. More, Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Having secured the title of the league's priciest player with an impressive auction fee of Rs. 2.61 CR, Sehrawat is now in prime physical condition, poised to make a resounding impact. As the harbinger of good fortune for Telugu Titans, he aspires to lead his side to triumph with renewed vigour and unparalleled skill in PKL Season 10.

Who is the owner of Telugu Titans?

The triumvirate behind Veera Sports comprises Srini Sreeramaneni, a key figure in Core Green Group, Mahesh Kolli, the founder-president and Joint Management Director of Greenko Group, and Gautham Nedurumalli from NED Group.

At the helm of Core Green Group, headquartered in Hyderabad, Mr Srinivas Sreeramaneni assumes the pivotal role of Managing Director. This conglomerate is distinguished by its diverse business portfolio, spanning sugar, fuels, agricultural products, and bio-sciences. Mr. Sreeramaneni's stewardship extends beyond the corporate realm, as he brings intelligent and astute strategies to the management of the Telugu Titans team.

On the energy frontier, Greenko Group stands as a trailblazer in providing clean energy solutions, encompassing solar, hydropower, natural gas, and biomass projects. Spearheading this innovative enterprise is Mr. Mahesh Kolli, serving as the founder-president and Joint Management Director. His leadership not only propels the success of Greenko Group but also contributes to the robust management of the Telugu Titans, fortifying the team's competitive edge.

Telugu Titans Match Schedule in PKL 10

In the inaugural clash of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, the Telugu Titans locked horns with the formidable Gujrat Titans. The intense face-off unfolded on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for a thrilling display of kabaddi prowess.

Date Match Teams Score Venue December 02, 2023 1 Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans 38 - 32 The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad December 09, 2023 15 U.P. Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 13, 2023 21 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru December 16, 2023 26 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Badminton Hall in Balewadi sports complex, Pune December 22, 2023 35 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 24, 2023 39 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai December 30, 2023 47 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 01, 2024 51 Telugu Titans vs Telugu Titans Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida January 06, 2024 59 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants DOME by NSCI, Mumbai January 09, 2024 64 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors DOME by NSCI, Mumbai January 12, 2024 67 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur January 19, 2024 79 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 20, 2024 81 Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 22, 2024 85 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 24, 2024 88 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad January 30, 2024 97 Telugu Titans vs Telugu Titans Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna February 03, 2024 103 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi February 10, 2024 114 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 13, 2024 119 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata February 16, 2024 123 Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula February 20, 2024 130 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula

The match, a testament to the league's competitive spirit, commenced precisely at 08:00 PM IST, marking the commencement of what promises to be an exhilarating season of kabaddi action.

Telugu Titans Top Players and Points

As Telugu Titans gear up for the upcoming battles, Pawan Sehrawat emerges as their linchpin raider, a seasoned force with an impressive track record. With a remarkable tally of 987 raid points amassed over 105 PKL matches, Sehrawat is no stranger to the spotlight, boasting 29 super raids that underscore his exceptional skill and strategic acumen on the kabaddi mat.

Defensive prowess finds its embodiment in Parvesh Bhainswal, who stands poised to be the defensive linchpin for the Titans. Having etched his name in the annals of Pro Kabaddi League history, Bhainswal has notched up an impressive 302 tackle points across 122 matches, showcasing a tenacity that poses a formidable challenge to rival raiders.

